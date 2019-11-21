HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • CTET Admit Card 2019 to be Announced soon on cbse.nic.in; Exam on 8th Dec

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    CTET Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, cbse.nic.in.

    CTET Admit Card 2019
    CTET Admit Card 2019

    The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the Teacher eligibility test every year for the recruitment of candidates. This year the examination is going to be conducted on the 8th of December 2019. The candidates who has passed all the eligibility criteria will be allowed to appear for the Teachers eligibility test. An official notification has been released by the central board of secondary education that the admit card for the examination will be released on the Third week of November.

    Important Dates:

    The important dates which are to be made note of are as follows

    Events Dates
    Date of The Examination December 8, 2019.
    Release of Admit Card 3rd Week of November 2019.

    Steps to Follow to Download Admit Card:

    To download the admit card for the teachers Eligibility Test the candidates has to go through the following procedures

    • The candidates have to visit the official website of the central board of secondary education, cbse.nic.in.
    • In the home page the candidates will find a link that reads “Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 Admit card”.
    • Clicking on the link will take the candidates to a new page.
    • In the new page the candidates have to type the login credentials.
    • The admit card will be displayed and the candidates should take a printed copy of the admit card. The candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.
    • The details regarding the examination center will be provided in the admit card.

    The exam will be divided into 2 papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for the candidate who wants to teach classes 1 to 5. The 2nd paper is for the candidate who wants to teach classes 6 to 8.

    Also read, CTET Exam Pattern and Questions expected.

    Read Next

    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours