CTET Admit Card 2019 to be Announced soon on cbse.nic.in; Exam on 8th Dec

CTET Admit Card 2019

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the Teacher eligibility test every year for the recruitment of candidates. This year the examination is going to be conducted on the 8th of December 2019. The candidates who has passed all the eligibility criteria will be allowed to appear for the Teachers eligibility test. An official notification has been released by the central board of secondary education that the admit card for the examination will be released on the Third week of November.

Important Dates:

The important dates which are to be made note of are as follows

Events Dates Date of The Examination December 8, 2019. Release of Admit Card 3rd Week of November 2019.

Steps to Follow to Download Admit Card:

To download the admit card for the teachers Eligibility Test the candidates has to go through the following procedures

The candidates have to visit the official website of the central board of secondary education, cbse.nic.in.

In the home page the candidates will find a link that reads “Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 Admit card”.

Clicking on the link will take the candidates to a new page.

In the new page the candidates have to type the login credentials.

The admit card will be displayed and the candidates should take a printed copy of the admit card. The candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.

The details regarding the examination center will be provided in the admit card.

The exam will be divided into 2 papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for the candidate who wants to teach classes 1 to 5. The 2nd paper is for the candidate who wants to teach classes 6 to 8.

