UPTET Admit Card 2019

The admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UPTET to be released soon by UP Basic Education Board. Candidates applied for this UPTET 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPTET.

The date of the release of the UPTET 2019 admit card has been announced officially, i.e., 12th December 2019. Candidates must keep visiting the official web page for latest updates on the admit card and other details of the exam.

The UPTET 2019 is scheduled to be on 22nd December 2019. All the updates related to the examination will get updated on the official website.

The official web link to get more details on the UPTET 2019 exam and download their admit card is upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates must go through the below mentioned steps in order to download the admit card.

Steps to download UPTET Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of UPTET as mentioned above.

Click on the “UPTET Admit Card 2019” link present on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the admit card.

Check and save the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

The UPTET 2019 admit card will be available only through the online mode on the official website. It will not be sent to the candidates via post. Candidates must keep themselves updates as the board will not intimate the them on any important updates about the exam.

Stay connected with fellow students on Pagalguy for UPTET Recruitment 2019

Also read, UPTET Registration 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PqrN01Hvh_Q?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

UPTET Admit Card 2019 to be Released on 12th Dec on updeled.gov.in; Exam on 22nd Dec was last modified:

Read More