CTET 2019 Question Paper Leak: CBSE Scraps the News

The central board of secondary examination conducts the Central teacher eligibility test every year to recruit teachers for the schools which are affiliated to the central board of secondary examination. The controversy regarding the central teacher’s eligibility test has begun on the date of the exam on December 8th 2019. The allegations against central board of secondary examination was that the question paper of the central teacher eligibility test was released one and a half hour before the examination begun.

The examination was conducted in many locations across the country but the according to reports the questions paper was said to be released in the Kanpur city on the date of the exam. The news was released by some of the leading newspaper also. Some of the papers which released this news are Amar Ujala and Dainik Jargon.

The news was that the central eligibility test question paper was so similar to the question paper that was released. The special task force found out about the release of the question paper and has arrested the persons who are involved in the release of the question paper.

The Central Board of Secondary education has reacted to the events by saying that there was leakage of question paper and that these are all rumors which are being spread and that there are no proof to the leakage of the question paper. The central board of secondary education has also requested the public that they should not believe all the rumors that are being spread about the central teacher eligibility test.

An official notification has been released by the Central board of secondary education that they have met with the Superintendent of the Special task force and confirmed that no such question papers has been released before the examination.

