UPPSC Answer Key 2019 Released for ACF-RFO Prelims Exam at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check here for Details

The notification has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) releasing their Answer Key for Combined State or Upper Subordinate Service i.e. both General / Special Selection, preliminary examination-2019 (UP PCS Prelims 2019) and Assistant Forest Guard or Regional Forest Officer Preliminary Examination 2019 (ACF-RFO Prelims 2019) on its official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can review all 4 sets Answer Key of General Studies Paper- I and General Studies Paper-II at the official website.

Combined State / Upper Subordinate Service (General / Special Selection) Preliminary Examination-2019 or Assistant Forest Guard / Regional Forest Officer Preliminary Examination 2019 which was carried on 15 December 2019 at various exam centers across the state.

Also, candidates shall note that the Answer Key for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 and AFG/RFO Exams 2019 will be accessible till 21 December 2019. The candidates shall check or download the Answer Key up to 21 December 2019 from the Official Website of UPPSC.

The candidate having any grievance against the uploaded official Answer Keys, he or she may carry their objections by sending an email to keypcsac2019@gmail.com earliest by 22 December 2019. Also, make a note that any applications obtained from any other mode shall not be counted. Candidates are required to download the application form given on the official website.

The candidates shall download or review UPPSC Combined State /Upper Subordinate Service (General / Special Selection) Preliminary Examination-2019 and Assistant Forest Guard / Regional Forest Officer Preliminary Examination 2019 Answer Key by going to the official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

How to Review the respective result

Hit the website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in

Tick on the Answer Key Link and verify the Answer Key of UP PCS/ACF-RFO Prelims Exam 2019.

