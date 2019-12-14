Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Winter Vacation After Protest over CAA; Details on jmi.ac.in

HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    Jamia Millia Islamia Updates: University Announces Winter Vacation After Protest over CAA. Candidates can get more details on the official website, jmi.ac.in.

    There has been massive strike all over India due to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Many college and universities have declared for their students owing to the protest and strikes. The Jamia Millia University has already postponed their exam to December 14, 2019. But now another notification has been released that the exam has been further postponed and the date of the exam has not been declared yet.

    There has been another notification that the winter vacations are declared for the students of Jamia Millia University. The Vacations will start from December 16, 2019 and will be till the 5th of January 2020. The classes for the students will begin on the 6th of January 2020. The controller of the examination has announced that the date of the examination will be announced sooner or later. The students have to make sure to check the website of the college from time to time to get any updates related to the postponed exams.

    The official website to get more details on the news is https://www.jmi.ac.in/ .

    The winter vacation from December 16, 2019 to January 6, 2020 is declared because of the attack on some students. The students from the Al India Students Association has staged a march protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act. The March lead to violence from the police department. The students were all attacked by the police lathi in the means to stop the protest. Some of the students were severely attacked because of the violence and they were admitted in the Holy Family Hospital.

    This incident has spread panic among all the colleges and universities that they all declared vacation to all the students and have postponed all the exams which were to be conducted. Messages started circulating that the students should stop all the protest that they are doing and that exam will be postponed.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for Query about Jamia Millia Islamia’s(JMI).

    Also read, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Extends the Last Date of Admission for Jammu and Kashmir Students.

