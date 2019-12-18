UPPSC Answer Key 2019 Released for Prelims Exam at uppsc.up.nic.in, Steps How to Download

The examination of UPPSC PCS, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS was carried out on 15th December 2019. The answer keys are out already for the candidates to check them out. The answer keys of Assistant Force Guard and Regional Forest Officer are out too for the concerned candidates.

The candidates who wish to see the answer keys or download it can do so by going to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Steps to help the candidate to check and download the answer key for future reference:

Step -1: Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Step -2: You will be able to see a link on the homepage that states view or download the answer key.

Step -3: Click on it.

Step -4: You will see a link to download the answer key.

Step -5: Click on download.

The answer keys will only be available for the candidates on the website till 21st December. After 21st December, the answer keys will be removed from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and will no longer be accessible to the candidates.

Hence, in case you wish to own the answer keys for future purposes, you are advised to download the answer keys by following the steps mentioned above.

In case you feel that there is some error in the answer key, then you have the option to challenge the answer key. But you have to be careful it. The date till which you can challenge the answer key is 22nd December 2019. If you wish to challenge the answer key after that, then it won’t be allowed.

To raise any objections or challenge any answer of the answer key, you have to email your objection to the email id- keypcsac2019@gmail.com.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission?

Answer: The official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is uppsc.up.nic.in.

Question: Till when the answer keys are made accessible by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission?

Answer: Candidates can access the answer keys till 21st of December on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. After 21 December no one will be allowed to view the answer key.

Question: Can the candidates challenge the answer key of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission?

Answer: The candidates are allowed to challenge the answer key. But in case you wish to challenge the answer key, you should do it before 22nd December in the prescribed format as after it no challenges will be accepted.

Question: When was the examination held by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS?

Answer: The examination of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS was held on 15th of December.

