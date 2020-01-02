UPPSC Engineering Services Exam 2019: Apply for 700 Vacant Posts on uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Engineering Services Exam 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC has released an official notification stating that they are inviting applications for the 2019 Combined State Engineering Service Examination. The candidates who are eligible and willing to apply can apply from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission from 2nd January 2020. The candidates have to submit their application before the deadline for the submission of the application form which is on January 30, 2020. However, the last date to pay the application fee is on January 27, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows

Events Dates Starting date to submit online application January 2, 2020. Last date to pay application fee January 27, 2020. Last date to submit application fee January 30, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible to apply for the Engineering service exam the candidates has to fulfil certain criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows

The candidates must be a under graduate engineer degree holder to be eligible to apply for the Engineering Service Examination. The candidates should be an engineering graduate from any university or institution which is recognized by the University Grants Commission of India.

Only the candidates whose age is between 21 to 30 years are eligible to apply for the Engineering Service Exam.

Steps to follow to register online:

To register for the exam the candidates have to follow the steps given below

The candidates have to visit the official website of the UPPSC, http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

On the home page the candidates will find a link that will lead them to the registration page.

The candidates have to fill the registration form with all the credentials which are asked for and click on submit.

