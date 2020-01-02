Karnataka KCET 2020 Exam Schedule Released on kea.kar.nic.in; Check Details here

Karnataka KCET 2020 Exam Schedule

The Karnataka Examination Authority conducts the Karnataka State Common Entrance Test to select the candidates for admission into college for various courses like Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Dental, Architecture, Farm Science and Ayush. The candidates who are willing and eligible to enter into any of these courses can register for the Karnataka State Common Entrance Test from the month of February. NEET and JEE examination are compulsory for candidates who wants to join Engineering and Medical

The date of registration will be announced soon in the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, www.kea.kar.nic.in. An official announcement was made by the Karnataka Examination Authority has been released stating that the Karnataka State Common Entrance Test will be conducted on April 22, 2020 and the examination is scheduled to end on April 24, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which need to be made note of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date of the Common Entrance Test April 22, 2020. Last date of the common entrance test April 24, 2020

Schedule for Karnataka CET 2020:

The Common entrance test will take place in 2 shifts, one in the forenoon and the other in the afternoon.

The forenoon exam will be conducted from 10:30 Am till 11:50 Am. And the afternoon exam is scheduled from 2:30 Pm till 3:50 Pm.

On 22 April 2020, Biology exam will be conducted in the morning and Maths exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift.

On 23 April 2020, Physics examination will be conducted in the morning session and the chemistry exam will be conducted in the afternoon session.

On 24 April 2020, there is only one shift. The kannada language exam will be conducted for all the candidates from 11:30 Am to 12:30 Pm.

