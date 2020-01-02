GSECL Recruitment 2020: Register for 107 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Posts on gsecl.in

GSECL Recruitment 2020

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) has welcomed applications for enrollment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) at Vadodara, Gujarat. Interested and eligible individuals must apply for job posts as per the format prescribed by the organization at the very latest by 21 January 2020.

Important Dates

Date of Notification: Jan 2, 2020

Start date of online application submission: 1 January 2020

Last date of online application submission: 21 January 2020 till 5:00 pm.

Vacancy Details:

Name of the post Number of vacancies Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical) 44 Posts Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer -Mechanical) 30 Posts Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Instrumentation & Control) 20 Posts Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer – Electronics & Communication) 06 Posts Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer–Environment) 02 Posts Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer –Metallurgy) 02 Posts Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Civil) 03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate ought to have full-time B.E./B. Tech degree in the applicable subject from a certified University.

Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years of age.

For candidates who belong to reserved category, the upper age limit is 40 years.

Registration fee

For candidates who belong to UR, SEBC/EWS category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 500

For candidates who belong to SC/ ST category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 250

Payment of Registration Fee through Demand Draft, Money Order, Postal Order, Cheque etc. is also acceptable

How to apply for GSECL Recruitment 2020:

Aspirants who are eligible for the post can apply for GSECL Recruitment 2020 before 21 January 2020through online mode only. For further details and updates, candidates can visit GSECL official website http://www.gsecl.in/

Log on to the official site of GSECL.

Find the career tab and get the advertisement for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer)

Download the Recruitment Notification PDF

Enter your details in the application form and submit the applications

Make a print out of the same for future purposes.

<noscript><iframe title="gsecl recruitment 2020 || RECRUITMENT OF VIDYUT SAHAYAK (JUNIOR ENGINEER)2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nSsU8BcJqGM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

