UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020: Apply Online for 712 Vacancies on uppsc.up.nic.in
The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission welcoming applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari or Technical Officer & Others. Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 27 January 2020 being it the last date.
Important Dates
|Particulars
|Dates
|· Opening date of the online application for UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020:
|30 December 2019
|· Closing date for the online application submission of UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020:
|27 January 2020
|· Closing date for the submission of online application fee:
|27 January 2020
Vacancy Details
Total number of Posts – 712
General Recruitment
Disciplines and Post Name:
- Engg. (Civil) – 171
- Assistant Engineering (Mechanical) – 73
- Assistant Engineering (Agriculture) – 9
- Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 4
- Assistant Engineering (Mechanical) – 05
- Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 57
- Assistant Engineering (Civil)- 108
- Assistant Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical) – 46
- Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 31
- Assistant Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical) – 5
- Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 26
- Assistant Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil/ (Water)/’B’ Category Jalkal Engg/Factories/Boiler) – 92
- P.Agriculture Service Group ‘B’ (Engg. Branch) – 12
- Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer -31
- Director, Electrical Security – 21
The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ .
Special Recruitment
- Assistant Engineering (Water)/’B’ Category Jalkal Engg/Electrical/Mechanical)- 20
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Engineer –
The applicant must hold a degree in the concerned subject from a distinguished University.
- Assistant Director –
The candidate must have cleared Standard Examination with Science of the Board of High School and standard Education of Uttar Pradesh or an examination recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.
- Engineer (Panchayati Raj Department)-
The candidate shall have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a University established by Law in India or qualification acknowledged by the Government as equivalent respectively.
- P.Agriculture Service Group ‘B’ (Engg. Branch)
The candidate shall have a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Engineering from a University established by Law in India.
Also read, UPPSC Answer Key 2019.