UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020: Apply Online for 712 Vacancies on uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020

The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission welcoming applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari or Technical Officer & Others. Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 27 January 2020 being it the last date.

Important Dates

Particulars Dates · Opening date of the online application for UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020: 30 December 2019 · Closing date for the online application submission of UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020: 27 January 2020 · Closing date for the submission of online application fee: 27 January 2020

Vacancy Details

Total number of Posts – 712

General Recruitment

Disciplines and Post Name:

Engg. (Civil) – 171

Assistant Engineering (Mechanical) – 73

Assistant Engineering (Agriculture) – 9

Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 4

Assistant Engineering (Mechanical) – 05

Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 57

Assistant Engineering (Civil)- 108

Assistant Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical) – 46

Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 31

Assistant Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical) – 5

Assistant Engineering (Civil) – 26

Assistant Engineering (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil/ (Water)/’B’ Category Jalkal Engg/Factories/Boiler) – 92

P.Agriculture Service Group ‘B’ (Engg. Branch) – 12

Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer -31

Director, Electrical Security – 21

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ .

Special Recruitment

Assistant Engineering (Water)/’B’ Category Jalkal Engg/Electrical/Mechanical)- 20

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer –

The applicant must hold a degree in the concerned subject from a distinguished University.

Assistant Director –

The candidate must have cleared Standard Examination with Science of the Board of High School and standard Education of Uttar Pradesh or an examination recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Engineer (Panchayati Raj Department)-

The candidate shall have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a University established by Law in India or qualification acknowledged by the Government as equivalent respectively.

P.Agriculture Service Group ‘B’ (Engg. Branch)

The candidate shall have a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Engineering from a University established by Law in India.

