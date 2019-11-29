University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019: Application Process for Principal (Shyama Prasad Mukherji College) Post Started on du.ac.in

University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019

The notification has been released by the University of Delhi (DU) for the recruitment of Principal (Shyama Prasad Mukherji College) post. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 18 December 2019.

Important Date:

Particulars Date Closing Date for Submission of Online application 18 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Principal (Shyama Prasad Mukherji College): 01 Post

Educational Qualification:

The candidate shall hold the least qualification of Ph.D. Degree.

Also holding a total work experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/research in universities, colleges and other institutions of higher education.

A minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or University Grants Commission (UGC)-listed journals.

Also, a minimum of One hundred and ten Research Score as per Annexure V.

Get more details on the recruitment from the official website of DU, http://www.du.ac.in/ .

Selection Process

The appointed shall be done for a period of five years, extendable for another term of five years based on performance assessment by a committee

appointed by the University.

Application Fees

The application fees for the same shall be for Principal Rs. 2000.

Fees once paid will not be reimbursed under any circumstances.

Application forms have to be filled only in online mode, as accessible on the website.

There shall be no acceptance of offline forms or Payment

The payment shall be made in credit/debit card/Net Banking

How to Apply?

Candidates can apply for the University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 17 December 2019. No offline forms would be accepted. Application forms with unfinished information or without the necessary fee shall be rejected. The candidate shall not be paid any kind of Travelling Allowance (TA)/Dearness Allowance (DA)for attending the interview. The candidate is recommended to satisfy themselves before applying that they own the essential qualifications laid down in the advertisement.

