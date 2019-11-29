ASRLMS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 78 Vacancies at asrlms.assam.gov.in, Check here for Vacancies detail and Eligibility Criteria

The notification has being passed by Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society (ASRLMS) has been inviting applications for the Block Coordinator and other post. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society (ASRLMS) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 09 December 2019.

Important Date:

Particulars Date Closing Date for Submission of Online Application 09 December 2019

Vacancy Details

Project Manager (Livelihoods & Marketing): 01 Post

Project Manager (FI): 01 Post

Project Executive (HR): 01 Post

Project Assistant (Skills): 01 Post

Accounts Assistant: 02 Posts

District Project Manager: 01 Post

District Functional Expert (Skills): 01 Post

District MIS Manager: 06 Posts

Block Project Manager: 03 Posts

Block Coordinator: 45 Posts

MIS Assistant cum Accountant: 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Manager (Livelihoods & Marketing):

The candidate should hold a Post-Graduate degree. Additionally, 5+ years post qualification experience in the social/community development sector, out of which at least one year should be in relevant domain i.e. Livelihoods & Marketing.

Project Manager (FI):

The candidate should hold a Post-Graduate degree. 5+ years post qualification experience in the social/community development sector, out of which at least one year should be in relevant domain i.e. Financial inclusion.

Project Executive (HR):

The candidate should hold a Post-Graduate degree in Human Resource/MBA (HR). 3+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector, out of which at least one year should be in HR Management.

Project Assistant (Skills):

The candidate should hold a Post-Graduate degree. Additionally, 2+ years post qualification relevant experience in the Human Resource/Facility Management sector.

Accounts Assistant:

The candidate should hold a Post-Graduate degree in Commerce with knowledge of computer application and Tally.

District Project Manager:

The candidate should hold a Post-Graduate degree. Additionally, three+ years’ experience in the social/community development sector, out of which at least one year should be in a relevant domain like Social Mobilization. Institution Building & Capacity Building, Financial Inclusion, Livelihoods & Marketing, Skills & Placement, etc.

District Functional Expert (Skills):

The candidate should hold a Post-Graduate degree. Two+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

District MIS Manager:

The candidate should hold an MCA/Master of Science (M.Sc.)-lT having experience in documentation, reporting, data analysis and online monitoring activities in social/community development projects. Two+ years post qualification experience in MIS related works in Govt./private sector.

Block Project Manager:

The candidate should hold a Post-Graduate Degree. Two+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

Block Coordinator:

The candidate should hold a Graduate. Additionally One+ year post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

MIS Assistant cum Accountant:

The candidate should hold a Graduate (BCA/B.Com) with knowledge and experience in MS-Office plus tally and other data entry/accounting software. One+ year post qualification experience in the relevant sector.

Pay Scale-

Project Manager (Livelihoods & Marketing):

The pay scale shall be Rs. 49,000 Per Month.

Project Manager (FI):

The pay scale shall be Rs. 49,000 Per Month.

Project Executive (HR):

The pay scale shall be Rs. 42,000 Per Month.

Project Assistant (Skills):

The pay scale shall be Rs. 35,000 Per Month.

Accounts Assistant:

The pay scale shall be Rs. 21,560 Per Month.

District Project Manager:

The pay scale shall be Rs. 42,000 Per Month.

District Functional Expert (Skills):

The pay scale shall be Rs. 35,000 Per Month.

District MIS Manager:

The pay scale shall be Rs. 25,000 Per Month.

Block Project Manager:

The pay scale shall be Rs. 35,000 Per Month.

Block Coordinator:

The pay scale shall be Rs. 21,560 Per Month.

MIS Assistant cum Accountant:

The pay scale shall be Rs. 15,000 Per Month.

