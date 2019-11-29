TN TRB Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Polytechnic Lecturer and BEO on trb.tn.nicin, Check for more details here

TN TRB Recruitment 2019

The notification has been released by Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board for the recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges as well as for the post of Block Educational Officer in Elementary Education department.

There are around 1060 vacancies for TRB Polytechnic and another 97 for BEO have been notified on the official website.

The dates for TRB Polytechnic recruitment as well as TRB BEO recruitment would be declared at a later stage. Essential details are provided below along with official notification for recruitments.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.trb.tn.nic.in .

TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer –

Age limit

The candidates should not more than 57 years of age (as on July 1, 2019) and having essential educational qualifications can apply for the lecturer posts.

Educational Qualification

Engineering lecturer

The candidates applying for engineering subjects must have a bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of engineering with minimum 60 percent marks. Also, those with Master’s degrees must have a first-class in either their master’s or their bachelor’s degree.

Non-Engineering lecturer

The candidate must have a first-class master’s degree in the appropriate branch of study. The degree should be from a distinguished university. Also, candidates should have passed the Tamil Language as Part I or part II up to SSLC or PUC /Higher Secondary Course levels.

All qualified are recommended to go through the official notification to understand the individual requirements as well as the breakup and reservation of the 1060 vacancies. Kindly note, the date for online registration has not been announced as yet.

TN TRB Block Education Officer-

Age Limit

The age limit for the recruitment is set at 57 years as of July 1, 2019.

Educational Qualification

The candidates who have a graduate degree B.A./B.Sc. with Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, History and Geography as Major as well as a professional qualification or B. Ed degree from a recognized university.

For details, candidates shall check official notification and keep themselves updated through our page and the official website.

