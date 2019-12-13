HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • Post Office Recruitment 2019-2020: Check for More Details here; Registration Process Started on indiapost.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Post Office Recruitment 2019-2020: Candidate can apply for the vacant position on the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

    Post Office Recruitment 2019-2020
    The notification has been passed by India Post or the Department of Posts, Uttarakhand Circle, issuing for recruitment for the post officer 2019-2020. In accordance with the notification number “Rectt / Sports Recruitment Guidelines / 2019”, the set invites applications from qualified meritorious sportspersons for recruitment as a postal assistant, sorting assistant, postman, and multi-tasking staff against sports quota vacancies.

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Dates
    Deadline for Urban areas 20th December 2019
    Deadline for Remote Areas 24th December 2019

    The last date for receipt of application is December 20, 2019. Nevertheless, from candidates applying from remote areas, applications will be accepted until December 24, 2019.

    Age limit-

     The candidates should fall under the age group of 18 to 27 years old as on the closing date of the applications are invited to apply. Also, the age relaxation for OCs is 5 years, 10 years for SC and ST, 8 years for OBC. And Cut off dates to calculate age limit are 01.04.2017 for 2017-18 vacancies, and 01.04.2018 for 2018 vacancies.

    Eligibility-

    Education Qualification-

    The candidate should be at least class HSC pass with good command on English being a compulsory subject. They should hold knowledge on the local language, Hindi, and should have studied the language at least up to matriculation level. Other than for MTS, applicants of other posts should have a computer application or typing and data entry knowledge up to 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi.

    For further details pls check the official notification.

    Application Fees-

    • The application fees to apply for post office recruitment 2019-2020 is Rs 400 for OC and OBC candidates, and Rs 100 from SC, ST, women candidates.
    • The mode of payment is by depositing the amount in UCR in any post office of Uttarakhand circle, and candidates outside Uttarakhand circle should attach IPOs.

    How to apply?

    • The candidate needs to download the application form from indiapost.gov.in .
    • After completely filling the form, attach the required documents with it. Then the application should be sent as per instructions via speed post or registered post.

    Also read, India Post Office Recruitment 2019.

