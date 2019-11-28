National Games Secretariat Recruitment 2019: Application Process for 10 Project Officer and Other Posts Started on olympic.ind.in

National Games Secretariat Recruitment 2019

National Games Secretariat has welcomed applications for the Project Officer and another post. Interested candidates can apply for National Games Secretariat Recruitment 2019 through the endorsed format at the very latest 29 December 2019.

Important Date:

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 29 December 2019

National Games Secretariat Resident Project Officer and other Vacancy Details:

Director (Sports FA): 01 Post

Project Officer (Transport FA): 01 Post

Project Officer (Communications FA): 01 Post

Project Officer (Volunteer FA): 01 Post

Project Officer (Accommodation FA): 01 Post

Project Officer (Ceremonies FA): 01 Post

Assistant Project Officer (Sports FA): 04 Posts

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://olympic.ind.in/national-games .

Eligibility Criteria for Project Officer:

Educational Qualification:

Director (Sports FA): Sports Management of Master Business Administration (MBA) with least 5 years of experience with sports or have been a part of any two Mega Sports Events in India or abroad in the relative occupation job.

Project Officer (Transport FA): Master of Business Administration (MBA) with at least 3 years of experience with Sports Events and must have handled transport activities or a comparable profile.

Project Officer (Communications FA): A Post-Graduate in Public Relations/Media Communication or a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with at least 3 years of relevant experience and excellent communication skills.

Project Officer (Volunteer FA): Master of Business Administration (MBA) with at least 3 years of involvement with Sports Events and must have autonomously taken care of volunteer relevant activities.

Project Officer (Accommodation FA): Master of Business Administration (MBA) or equivalent. Minimum 3 years of experience in Sports Events and must have independently handled or a similar profile or minimum 3 years of experience in a reputed hotel, handling sales.

Project Officer (Accommodation FA): Master of Business Administration (MBA) with at least 3 years of involvement with Sports Events and must have autonomously taken care of accommodation operations.

Project Officer (Ceremonies FA): Master of Business Administration (MBA) with least 3 years of involvement with Sports Events and must have autonomously dealt with the board of a huge scale function or minimum 3 years of involvement with an Event Management Company, dealing with occasion tasks.

Assistant Project Officer (Sports FA): A Graduate in any stream with experience of at least one Sports Event in the relative job profile.

