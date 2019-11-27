MWDT Recruitment 2019: Apply for Principal Private Secretary and Private Secretary Post, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) is a body established by the Ministry of Water Resources. This tribunal was set up by the Ministry to look into the long continuing disputes arising for the water of river Mahadayi, Karnataka. The tribunal has been adjudicating over the distribution of water from this river. The tribunal was set up after several cases of bullying, fighting, and other such complaints were reported.

In order to carry out this function of water distribution, MWDT has to appoint several employees at different ranks who look into different aspects of the management of the tribunal and the water body. Recently, MWDT announced several vacancies, for which candidates can apply if they are eligible.

A total of three vacancies have been notified by the tribunal. The details of the vacancy are as follows –

Principal Private Secretary: 2 vacancies

Private Secretary: 1 vacancy

Before looking into the application details, candidates must make a note of the eligibility criteria. The eligibility requirements for both the posts are the same –

Candidates should be a graduate in any course from a recognised college or university.

They would have the writing speed of 120 words per minute, shorthand.

As on the date of the release of the advertisement, candidates should be a maximum of 45 years in age.

The application process for this post will be offline; that is, candidates will have to go or send their applications to the required address.

In order to make the application, candidates will first have to download the application form for the posts stated above. The form must be printed out and duly filled in without making any mistakes. Candidates will also be required to paste a passport-sized photograph on the form.

Once the form has been filled, it should be enclosed in an envelope containing the self-attested documents, including educational qualifications, experience certificates, etc. This envelope should then be addressed to and sent to the following location,

Registrar,

Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT),

5th Floor, ‘A’, Wing,

Janpath Bhawan,

Janpath,

New Delhi – 110001.

Candidates can expect the following pay scale if they are selected for the given posts-

Principle Private Secretary: Rs 67,700 – Rs 2,08,700

Private Secretary: Rs 46,700 – Rs 1,51,100

The notification of these vacancies was released in the month of November 2019. Candidates have been allotted a period of 60 days to make the application. Thus, the application should be made by 22nd January 2020.

