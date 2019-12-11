UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key Released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps to Raise Objections

UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key

The UGC NET Answer Key for December 2019 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates appeared in this year UGC NET exam can download the answer key from the official website of UGC NET.

The UGC NET December 2019 exam was held from 2nd December to 6th December 2019. The exam was been held across the country in various exam centres. has released today.

Candidates would be able to raise their objections only for 3 to 5 days. The objections can be raised by the candidates against the answer key by following below mentioned steps.

The official web page to get more details on the UGC NET 2019 exam and download the answer key is www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

Steps to raise objections against UGC NET Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official site of NTA UGC as mentioned above.

Click on the “UGC NET Answer Key challenge link” present on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter the login credentials required to login into the account.

Go to the challenges to be made.

A certain fee needs to be paid for the objections raised.

Submit the objection against the answer key.

Keep a hard copy of the submitted objection for future reference.

The direct link to download the answer key 2019 is here, UGC NET Answer Key 2019 – Direct Link

Candidates must be able to check the result on 31st December 2019. A total of 10.58 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates must keep going to the official website of UGC NET or NTA for more updates on the exam and further process needs to be done.

