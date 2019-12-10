UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key to be Released Soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Objections can be Raised by Paying Rs. 1000

UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key

The provisional answer key 2019 for the UGC NET December exam is expected to get released soon by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can download th answer key and their response from the official website once released.

There is no official notification regarding the UGC NET December 2019 answer key release date but it is expected to be releasing on 31st December 2019.

Candidates can raise their objection for the answer key in a specific format provided by the commission before the deadline. Candidates need to pay Rs. 1000 for the objection raised by them. The objection fee is refundable if the answer is found to be correct.

The official website to get more details on the exam and download the answer key once released is www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

Steps to download the UGC NET December 2019 answer key:

Visit the official web link of UGC NET 2019 as mentioned above.

Click on the “UGC NET December 2019 answer key” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to open the file.

Check and download the file.

Take a print of the answer key if you want to refer it in future.

The UGC NET December 2019 exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency from December 2 to 6, 2019, for about 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects. The exam was computer based and was held at 700 centres in 219 cities across the country.

Candidates will get the award of JRF and or Eligibility for Assistant Professor depending on the performance of the candidate in Paper-I and paper-II of UGC-NET 2019 exam. The candidates qualifying only for the Assistant Professor will not to be considered for the award of JRF.

Keep visiting the official website of UGC NET for timely updates on the release of the answer key 2019.

