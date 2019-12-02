HomeEngineering Articles
    • NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis for 2nd December 2019 Paper 1 and Paper 2, Check Other Details on ntanet.nic.in

    NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis: Candidates can check the exam analysis for 2nd December 2019 Paper 1 and Paper 2.

    NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis
    The NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam has been started today and will end on 6th December 2019. This exam is being held across the country in various exam centres. Total number of subjects for which the exam is being held is 81.

    This exam is being held to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. This article will bring you a detailed analysis of the exam being held today.

    The analysis is being done based on the expert’s opinion and having words with the students appeared in this exam. The analysis is being done only for the exam held on 2nd December 2019 (Shift 1).

    The official website to get more details on the exam and further procedure needs to be done is https://ntanet.nic.in/ .

    Exam Pattern:

    Paper Number of Questions/ Marks Duration
    1 50/100 3 Hours (Single Session)
    2 100/200
    Total 150/300

    Paper Analysis:

    Day-1 UGC NET Paper-1 Shift-1 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): 50 Objective MCQs of 2 marks each
    Category Number of Questions Difficulty Level
    Teaching Aptitude 11 to 13 Moderate to Difficult
    Research Aptitude 7 to 9 Difficult
    Reading Comprehension 5 (1 set) Easy to Moderate
    Communication 3 to 5 Moderate
    Maths 4-5 Easy to Moderate
    Logical Reasoning 7 to 8 Easy
    Data Interpretation 5 (1 set) Easy to Moderate
    Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 2 to 3 Moderate to Difficult
    People & Environment 3 to 4
    Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs 3 to 4
    Total Questions 50 Questions of 2 Marks each Easy to Difficult
    Day-1 UGC NET Paper-2 Shift-1 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): 100 Objective MCQs of 2 marks each
    Archaeology Difficulty Level
    Buddhist, Jain Gandhian and Peace Studies Moderate to Difficult
    Folk literature
    Forensic science
    French (French version)
    History
    Kashmiri
    Konkani
    Linguistics
    Mass Communication and Journalism
    Museology & Conservation
    Music
    Pali
    Performing Art- Dance/ Drama/ Theatre
    Persian
    Prakrit
    Russian
    Santali
    Spanish

    The score obtained during the exam will remain valid till three years from the date of issue of JRF Award letter. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for more information on this exam.

