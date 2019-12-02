NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis for 2nd December 2019 Paper 1 and Paper 2, Check Other Details on ntanet.nic.in
The NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam has been started today and will end on 6th December 2019. This exam is being held across the country in various exam centres. Total number of subjects for which the exam is being held is 81.
This exam is being held to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. This article will bring you a detailed analysis of the exam being held today.
The analysis is being done based on the expert’s opinion and having words with the students appeared in this exam. The analysis is being done only for the exam held on 2nd December 2019 (Shift 1).
Exam Pattern:
|Paper
|Number of Questions/ Marks
|Duration
|1
|50/100
|3 Hours (Single Session)
|2
|100/200
|Total
|150/300
Paper Analysis:
|Day-1 UGC NET Paper-1 Shift-1 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): 50 Objective MCQs of 2 marks each
|Category
|Number of Questions
|Difficulty Level
|Teaching Aptitude
|11 to 13
|Moderate to Difficult
|Research Aptitude
|7 to 9
|Difficult
|Reading Comprehension
|5 (1 set)
|Easy to Moderate
|Communication
|3 to 5
|Moderate
|Maths
|4-5
|Easy to Moderate
|Logical Reasoning
|7 to 8
|Easy
|Data Interpretation
|5 (1 set)
|Easy to Moderate
|Information & Communication Technology (ICT)
|2 to 3
|Moderate to Difficult
|People & Environment
|3 to 4
|Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs
|3 to 4
|Total Questions
|50 Questions of 2 Marks each
|Easy to Difficult
|Day-1 UGC NET Paper-2 Shift-1 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): 100 Objective MCQs of 2 marks each
|Archaeology
|Difficulty Level
|Buddhist, Jain Gandhian and Peace Studies
|Moderate to Difficult
|Folk literature
|Forensic science
|French (French version)
|History
|Kashmiri
|Konkani
|Linguistics
|Mass Communication and Journalism
|Museology & Conservation
|Music
|Pali
|Performing Art- Dance/ Drama/ Theatre
|Persian
|Prakrit
|Russian
|Santali
|Spanish
The score obtained during the exam will remain valid till three years from the date of issue of JRF Award letter. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for more information on this exam.
