NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis for 2nd December 2019 Paper 1 and Paper 2, Check Other Details on ntanet.nic.in

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis

The NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam has been started today and will end on 6th December 2019. This exam is being held across the country in various exam centres. Total number of subjects for which the exam is being held is 81.

This exam is being held to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. This article will bring you a detailed analysis of the exam being held today.

The analysis is being done based on the expert’s opinion and having words with the students appeared in this exam. The analysis is being done only for the exam held on 2nd December 2019 (Shift 1).

Exam Pattern:

Paper Number of Questions/ Marks Duration 1 50/100 3 Hours (Single Session) 2 100/200 Total 150/300

Paper Analysis:

Day-1 UGC NET Paper-1 Shift-1 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): 50 Objective MCQs of 2 marks each Category Number of Questions Difficulty Level Teaching Aptitude 11 to 13 Moderate to Difficult Research Aptitude 7 to 9 Difficult Reading Comprehension 5 (1 set) Easy to Moderate Communication 3 to 5 Moderate Maths 4-5 Easy to Moderate Logical Reasoning 7 to 8 Easy Data Interpretation 5 (1 set) Easy to Moderate Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 2 to 3 Moderate to Difficult People & Environment 3 to 4 Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs 3 to 4 Total Questions 50 Questions of 2 Marks each Easy to Difficult Day-1 UGC NET Paper-2 Shift-1 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): 100 Objective MCQs of 2 marks each Archaeology Difficulty Level Buddhist, Jain Gandhian and Peace Studies Moderate to Difficult Folk literature Forensic science French (French version) History Kashmiri Konkani Linguistics Mass Communication and Journalism Museology & Conservation Music Pali Performing Art- Dance/ Drama/ Theatre Persian Prakrit Russian Santali Spanish

The score obtained during the exam will remain valid till three years from the date of issue of JRF Award letter. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for more information on this exam.

