NTA UGC NET December 2019 Result to be Released Soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Details here

There is an extremely important piece of information for all the candidates who had recently appeared for the UGC NET December 2019 Exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The UGC NET December 2019 Exam was conducted across multiple centres in the country by NTA starting from 2nd December 2019 to 6th December 2019. It was an online examination in which thousands of candidates participated. Now, as the UGC NET December 2019 Exam has been conducted successfully, candidates have been waiting for the announcements of the results.

Before the announcement of the final result, NTA released the provisional answer key for UGC NET December 2019 Exam on 10th December 2019. Along with the release of the answer key for UGC NET December 2019 Exam, candidates were given an opportunity to raise any objections through the official website of UGC NET December 2019 Exam @ ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The objection raising window was closed on 14th December 2019 for candidates from the other states of India, other than the UT of J&K. For the candidates from J&K, the last date to raise objections was 15th December 2019 in offline mode.

Now, as the objection window has closed, NTA is undergoing the various representations received from the candidates. It is expected that the final answer key along with the final result, will be released on 31st December 2019.

This is a tentative date which is subject to change. So, all the candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2019 Exam, must log-on to the official website of UGC NET December 2019 Exam for the final result. Candidates are advised to download the result as soon as it is declared and keep a printout handy for future reference.

UGC NET December 2019 Exam: Important facts

The total number of candidates who registered for UGC NET December 2019 Exam are 10,34,872.

Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 were conducted in online mode and were held in a single session.

Total duration to complete both the Papers was 3 hours.

There was no negative marking, and all the questions were compulsory for the candidates.

The overall difficulty level of the exam was described by candidates as Moderate to Difficult.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the result expected for UGC NET December 2019 Exam?

Answer: It is expected that the result for UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be declared by 31st December 2019.

Question: When was the UGC NET December 2019 Exam held?

Answer: The UGC NET December 2019 Exam was conducted from 2nd December 2019 to 6th December 2019.

Question: How many candidates registered for the UGC NET December 2019 Exam?

Answer: A total of 10,34,872 candidates registered for the UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

Question: What was the overall difficulty level of the UGC NET December 2019 Exam?

Answer: The overall difficulty level of the exam has been described as moderate to difficult.

