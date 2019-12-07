UGC NET Answer Key Dec 2019 to be Released Today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check for More Details here

UGC NET Answer Key Dec 2019

The answer key for UGC NET December 2019 exam to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates appeared in this UGC NET 2019 exam can download their answer key from the official website of UGC NET.

The release date of the answer key is not yet announced officially but as per the past trends it is expected to be released today. As the answer key for all the exams being held by the NTA get released on the very next day so it is expected to be released by today.

NTA UGC NET Dec 2019 was held from December 2 to 6, 2019. Few answer keys were already being published on the social media unofficially but official answer keys will be releasing today on the official website.

The website to get more details on the UGC NET 2019 December exam and download the answer key is www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in . Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the answer key to be released on the official website.

Steps to download the UGC NET Answer Key Dec 2019:

Visit the official website of UGC NET as mentioned above.

Click on the “UGC NET Answer Key Dec 2019” link on the home page.

You will get to see a new PDF file.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the answer key for future use.

Exam Pattern:

Paper 1 will have 50 questions of 100 marks.

Each question carries 2 marks.

The same marking scheme applies to paper 2 that had 100 questions of 200 marks.

There is no negative marking for each question in UGC NET.

A total of 10,34,872 candidates had registered to appear for this year UGC NET examination. A total 200 city coordinators and 600 observers were placed to monitor smooth proceedings of the exam. This exam was held across the country in various exam centres.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information.

