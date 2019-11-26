NTA UGC NET 2019: Check Subject wise Exam Schedule Released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2019

The National Testing Agency’s National eligibility test for the post of Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor will be conducted on December 2nd 2019. The exam is scheduled to end on December 6, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the examination should note that an official notification has been released by the National Testing agency that the exam scheduled has been released in its official website on November 25, 2019. The Admit card of the exam has also been released.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date of the NET exam December 2, 2019. Last date of the NET exam December 6, 2019. Release of the Exam Schedule November 25, 2019. Release of the Admit card November 25, 2019.

Steps to Follow to View Exam Schedule:

The candidates should follow the below mentioned steps to view the exam schedule:

The candidates should visit the official website of the national testing agency, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates will find a link that reads, “Admit card” on the home page of the website.

The candidates have to type the required credentials to download the admit card.

The candidates are advised to have a printed copy of the admit card for the use in future.

It is important for the candidates to have the admit card during the time of exam. The admit card contains the details of the time of the examination and also the details regarding the examination center.

UGC NET has paper 1 and paper 2 exam. Paper 1 exam will be for a total of 100 marks and the paper 2 will be for 200. Both the paper will have a total of 150 Multiple choice questions.

