IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 Result to be Released Soon on iift.nta.nic.in, Check Details here

IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 Result

The IIFT MBA entrance exam 2020-22 result to be released soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates appeared in this year IIFT exam can download their result from the official website of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

The result is expected to get released today, 11th December 2019 on the IIFT official website. The computer-based exam for IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 was held on 1st December 2019. The exam occurred across the country in various exam centres.

Total number of candidates applied for this exam were 39752 whereas 35435 candidates out of them have appeared in this examination. Candidates qualifying in the written or prelims exam will be able to appear for the group discussion and the interview round.

The official website to get more details on the IIFT MBA 2020-22 batch exam and check the result is www.iift.nta.nic.in .

Steps to download the IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 Result:

Visit the official website of IIFT MBA as mentioned above.

Click on the “IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 result” link present on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter the credentials to log in into the account.

Check and download the result.

Take a print out of the IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 result for future use.

The result will be available to be downloadable from the official website till 60 days from the date of release of the result.

The group discussion and the interview round are expected to be in the first week of February 2020. Candidates can expect the final result to be released in April 2020.

Stay tuned to the IIFT website for more updates and timely information on the examination and further process needs to be done.

Also read, NTA IIFT 2020 Answey Key.

