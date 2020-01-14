Top B-schools you can target with 91+ CAT Percentile

Congratulations on securing a good CAT percentile like 91. You might be getting calls from many institutions- both good and average alike. In this very confusing scenario, you should be clear of one aspect. Always select the best for you. The college doesn’t necessarily have to be an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for the sake of it.

One must also keep in mind various aspects while selecting a B-school. While the choice of targeting the MBA college entirely rests upon you, we can make the process easy for you. Take a look at some of the factors you should consider before applying to any MBA institute. Also, find out the colleges you can apply to with 91+ CAT percentile.

Factors to keep in mind while Selecting B-School

How to Determine the best college for you? These are some of the factors while selecting a B-school:-

Infrastructure- Check if the college you are selecting has very good infrastructure if not the best.

ROI- Check if the college is worthy of investing the hefty sum of money. Compare the college fees with the average annual package of a job offered to the students of the college.

Read Alumni Reviews- The alumni of any college is the best source of information. They have studied there and have experienced the environment of the college. Try to connect with alumni of the college or read the reviews of alumni to get a clearer picture of the college.

Specialization- Be clear of what you want to pursue and then select the college. Look for the B-schools that offer you the specialization of your choice. This is the best way to narrow down the list of colleges you want to target.

Placement Opportunities- Finally, the placement opportunities of every MBA college should matter more than anything. Read the previous year placement report of every college that you have shortlisted. Check if the number of companies visiting the college is increasing or decreasing. Narrow down the list based on the maximum placement opportunities offered in a college.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Business Schools

The management schools of IITs have edged their ways into the top MBA institute rankings of recent years. With quality curriculum and wonderful placement opportunities. Based on your CAT 2019 percentile, you can target any of the following IITs for admissions:

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Other Top MBA institutes accepting 91.51 CAT percentile

The world doesn’t end at IIMs or IITs. There are plenty of good B-schools that ranks amongst the top 30 management colleges of India and have managed to establish themselves as a brand itself. Some of the non-IIM or non-IIT colleges that you can target are:-

International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi

A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal

Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai

Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad

Fore School of Management, New Delhi

Goa Institute of Management, Goa

Xavier University, Bhubaneshwar

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai

Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirapalli

Good luck with the next stage of the admission process!

