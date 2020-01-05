CAT 2019 Toppers: 10 out of 2.4 lakh CAT Applicants secure 100 Percentile

The CAT 2019 result was declared on 5th January 2020 by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode. As stated by the institute, ten candidates have secured flawless 100 percentile, and 21 candidates have scored an overall percentile of 99.99. 2019 saw the highest number of applicants with over 2.4 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

The result of CAT 2019 can be downloaded from https://iimcat.ac.in.

The Toppers of CAT 2019

All ten candidates with 100 percentile are males, and all of them are from engineering or technological backgrounds. According to a report, 6 out of the 10 toppers have studied in IITs, 2 from NITs and one from Jadavpur University. Four out of the top ten candidates hail from Maharashtra while the rest of the toppers are from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Telangana.

What are the toppers saying about CAT 2019?

Patrick D’Souza, a 43-year-old CAT teacher, is one of the 10 candidates to secure the perfect 100. It’s the 6th time that he has topped the CAT entrance exam. However, he does not wish to apply at any institution for admission. In an interview with The Indian Express, Patrick has revealed that teaching is his calling. He remarked in the same interview, “ While preparing for English, reading is important and solving puzzles beyond books is critical for DLR. For Mathematics, try not to use formulas.” (source: Indian Express)

Rahul Manglik, another 100 percentile scorer, reflected in an interview with The Indian Express that mapping out time for each section is crucial when it comes to the CAT exam. Rahul revealed that he and his friend Somansh Chordia (also secured 100 percentile) attempted mocks and analysed each other’s performances to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. Somansh Chordia achieved the absolute 100 percentile in his first attempt. (source:Indian Express)

Was CAT 2019 Tough?

Most students who sat for CAT 2019 found the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section to be exceedingly more complicated and lengthy than previous years. Sushant Thombre, a 99.99 percentile scorer, pointed out in his interview with The Hindu that the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension was unexpectedly robust. Questions in the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability were relatively more comfortable than the previous year. (source: The Hindu)

Seamless conduct of CAT 2019

The Director of IIM Kozhikode, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, has regarded the behaviour of the CAT 2019 exam to be one of the smoothest exams of recent years. In a tweet by the official handle of IIM Kozhikode, the director expressed, “ This year’s CAT examination was one of the smoothest exams held in recent years. IIM Kozhikode feels privileged and expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders on behalf of all 20 IIMs for seamless conduct of CAT 2019. I also take this opportunity to congratulate all successful aspirants and wish them luck for the remaining stages of the exam.”

Exam Pattern for CAT 2019

The question paper of CAT 2019 consisted of 100 questions divided into three sections.

Sections Number of Questions Section I- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 34 Section II- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 32 Section III- Quantitative Ability 34

CAT 2019 Main Highlights

● The CAT 2019 exam was conducted across 376 centres in India on 24th November 2019.

● IIM Kozhikode declared CAT 2019 results on 5th January 2020.

● The CAT exam is a prerequisite to secure admission in top business schools in India and also been one of the most competitive entrance exams of the country.

● Over 1.3 lakh males, 75 thousand females and 5 transgenders appeared for CAT 2019.

No girls, out of the 35% female candidates could make into the toppers list. “The weightage given to CAT has dropped over the years. More females are taking the test because they are aware of the additional weightage given by IIMs during admissions…”, remarked the CAT 2019 Convener Subhashis Dey as per a news report.

