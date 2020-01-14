NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Project Fellow and Field Investigator Post on 15th January, Check here Eligibility Criteria

According to the latest notification of the National Institute of Technology, Agartala it has published an official notification regarding the recruitment process for the post of Project Fellow and Field Investigator.

Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying for post can appear for the walk-in interview that is scheduled on the 15th of January 2020. The candidates who will clear this interview will be appointed at the National Institute of Technology, Agartala – 799046.

IMPORTANT DATES

The notification regarding the recruitment process of NIT, Agartala was released on 7th January 2020

The date of the walk-in interview is on 15th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 4 vacancies:

For the post of Project Fellow, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Field Investigator, there are 3 vacancies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For the post of Project Fellow, the candidates should possess a graduate such as BE/B.Tech/BA/BSc/BCom from a recognized University/ Institute

For the post of Field Investigator, the candidates should have a graduate degree such as BE/B.Tech/BA/BSc/BCom from a recognized University/ Institute

SELECTION PROCESS

The selection procedure of NIT Agartala will include:

A screening/ Written test in order to select the candidates with a good communication skill

The candidates who will be shortlisted with a good communication skill will then have to appear for a typing speed test and efficiency in computing i.e. spreadsheet

However, the final selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a Personal Interview

PAY SCALE

The candidates selected for the post of Project Fellow will get a salary of Rs 12000

The candidates selected for the post of Project Field Investigator will get a salary of Rs 10000

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website of NIT Agartala, i.e. www.nita.ac.in

They can then fill up the application form through a prescribed format available in the website

They should then send this application form in the email ID: projecttrci@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Application for Project Fellow/Project Field Investigator position.’

After sending the application form, the candidates can then appear for the walk-in interview at the Center for Rural and Tribal Development, NIT Agartala.

FAQs:-Question: When is the walk-in interview of the NIT Agartala recruitment process?

Answer: The walk-in interview is scheduled on 15th January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in the NIT Agartala recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 4 vacancies

Question: What is the selection process of NIT Agartala recruitment?

Answer: Written test

Computer efficiency( speed typing test)

Personal Interview

Question: What is the official website of NIT, Agartala?

Answer: The official website of NIT Agartala is www.nita.ac.in

