TNPSC Group 4 2018 CV Dates Released on tnpsc.gov.in, Certificate Verification starts on 28th Jan 2020

TNPSC Group 4 2018 CV Dates

The certificate verification dates for Group 4 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates qualified for the verification round can check the schedule from the official website of TNPSC.

Candidates must have qualified in TNPSC Group 4 Written Test 2018 would be able to appear for 2nd spell of Certificate Verification. The TNPSC Group 4 CV is scheduled to be from 28th January 2020 to 4th February 2020.

The commission conducted the TNPSC Group 4 Written Test 2020 on 7th October 2019. The Group 4 exam was held across the state at various exam centres. This recruitment exam is being held to fill up 1521 vacancies of junior assistant. The result for the same was announced on 29 August 2019.

The online site to get more details on the exam and to check the TNPSC Group 4 2018 CV Dates is www.tnpsc.gov.in .

Steps to check TNPSC Group 4 2018 CV Dates:

Visit the official web page of TNPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “TNPSC Group 4 2018 CV Dates” available on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the PDF file.

Check and download the TNPSC Group 4 2018 CV Dates.

Take a print of the CV dates for future reference.

The direct link to download the certificate verification dates is TNPSC Group 4 2018 CV Dates.

Candidates must produce original documents in the certificate verification round. The reporting time for certificate verification round is scheduled at 10 AM at TSPSC Office, Prathibha Bhavan, M.J.Road, Nampally, Hyderabad.

