TSPSC AAO Grade 2 Certificate Verification (CV) Dates Announced at tspsc.gov.in, Check here for Important Dates

For the selection and recruitment of candidates to various civil service posts in the state of Telangana, its state government has established the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

This Commission is a recruitment body, and for carrying out the selection process for various posts, it conducts exams, interviews and other necessary steps. The details about the vacancies are informed by the TSPSC on its official website.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission had announced several vacancies for the recruitment of candidates into posts like Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Assistant Stores Officer Grade-II, Data Processing Assistant Grade-II and several other such posts as against the advertisement number 18/2018.

A total of 76 vacancies were announced by the TSPSC. The application process for these vacancies was conducted in the months of July and August in 2018. The exam was conducted on 7th October 2018. This was followed by two rounds of certificate verification and a medical examination.

Candidates will be selected finally after the 3rd spell, of Certificate Verification and a Proficiency Test. The dates for these procedures have officially been announced by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

The 3rd spell of Certificate Verification for the posts of Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Assistant Stores Officer Grade-II, Data Processing Assistant Grade-II will be conducted by the TSPSC on the 5th of December 2019. This will be followed by a Proficiency Test which has been scheduled on the 8th of December 2019.

Candidates who can appear for this certificate verification round have selected on the basis of the marks scored in the online exam. In order to download the notification regarding date of TSPSC CV 2019, one can follow the steps as mentioned below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission, which is tspsc.gov.in/index.jsp

Step-2 : Go to the Results section on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 Click on the link which reads “WEB NOTE FOR CERTIFICATE VERIFICATION(3RD-SPELL) FOR VARIOUS POSTS IN TS-BEVERAGES CORPORATION LTD(18/2018)”

Step-4 : The notification will open up on the screen. Go through the notification carefully.

Step-5 : Save the notification in a pdf format on the computer.

Step-6 : One can take a printout of the notification and save it for future references.

Candidates who have been selected for the certificate verification process must take a not of the venue for the same –

Telangana State Public Service Commission,

Prathibha Bhavan,

M.J.Road, Nampally,

Hyderabad.

Candidates are advised to reach the venue on time along with the original and photocopies versions of all the necessary certificates.

