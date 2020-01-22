JK Police Constable Admit Card 2020 to be Released on 26th Jan on jkpolice.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule here

JK Police Constable Admit Card 2020

The exam date and admit card release date for recruitment of Constable in 2 Border Battalions in Jammu and Kashmir Police under TRP 2019-20 (Jammu Province) has been released by the Office of the Chairman PRB 02 Border BNs PHQ, Jammu.

JK Police Constable Admit Card 2020 is scheduled to be released on 26th January 2020. JK Police Constable PET & PST exam will start from 4th February 2020 and will end on 11th March 2020.

Exam Schedule:

Name of the District Number of Candidates Exam Dates Poonch District 5921 04, 05, 06 and 07 February 2020 Rajouri District 2934 08 and 10 February 2020 Kathua District 3298 24 and 25 February 2020 Samba District 4662 26, 27 and 28 February 2020 Jammu Distric at Gulshan Ground Jammu 15888 29 February 2020 and 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10 and 11 March

Candidates applied in two Border Battalions in Jammu Province for the post of Constable can appear for JK Police PET & PST Round on scheduled date and time. JK Police Constable PET & PST Admit Card 2020 is scheduled to be release on 27 January 2020.

The official website of J&K Police to download the admit card is, www.jkpolice.gov.in .

JK Police Constable Admit card 2020 is considered as one of the mandatory documents to be carried to the exam centre, candidates must bring their JK Police Constable Admit Card along with original Testimonials in support of their qualification, age, PRC, Border Certificate, reserved category etc. at the exam centre.

This recruitment exam 2020 is being held by the J & K Police for fulfilling 1350 vacancies of two Border Battalions (one each in Jammu Province and Kashmir Province).

