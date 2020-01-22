NIFT Answer Key 2020 for GAT Released on nift.ac.in; Raise Objection by 24th Jan

NIFT Answer Key 2020

The NIFT Answer Key 2020 for GAT has been released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key released on the official website of NIFT.

The NIFT General Ability Test answer key got released on 22nd January 2020. The examination was conducted on January 19, 2020 across the country at different exam centres. The answer key can be downloaded by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

Candidates can raise their objections against NIFT Answer Key for GAT till January 24, 2020, at 5pm. The NIFT GAT final result will be based on the objections raised by the candidates. The following steps must be followed in order to download the answer key.

The official website to get more details on the examination and to download the NIFT Answer Key 2020 for GAT is www.nift.ac.in .

Steps to download NIFT Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official site of NIFT as mentioned above in this article.

Click on the “NIFT Answer Key 2020 for GAT” link on the home page.

Enter roll number, program, question booklet series and date of birth required to login.

Click on submit and your answer key will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

Make a print of the NIFT GAT 2020 answer key for future use.

The direct link to download the answer key is here, NIFT Answer Key 2020.

Candidates need to pay Rs 500/- per question as processing fee in order to raise the objection against the answer key. The Objection processing fee will be refunded if the objection raised by the candidate will be found correct by the evaluation officer.

