APPSC Assistant Executive Engineers 2019 Certificate Verification Schedule Released on psc.ap.gov.in; CV starts from 6th Jan 2020

APPSC Assistant Executive Engineers 2019 Certificate Verification Schedule

The Certificate Verification Schedule (CV) for Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in various engineering services has been published by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission – APPSC. Candidates qualified for this process can check the schedule released on the official website.

The document verification schedule for the examination can be checked by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned in this article. Candidates must bring their original documents along with them for the verification purpose.

The APPSC Assistant Executive Engineers CV process is scheduled to be on 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th of January 2020. The document verification process will occur in the address mentioned on the official website at the mentioned timings.

The official web to get more details on the APPSC Assistant Executive Engineers 2019 exam and download the CV schedule is https://psc.ap.gov.in/ . Candidates must follow the below mentioned instructions in order to check the schedule released.

Steps to check APPSC Assistant Executive Engineers CV schedule 2019:

Visit the official website of APPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “APPSC Assistant Executive Engineers CV schedule 2019” mentioned on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the PDF file.

Open and check the PDF file for the schedule.

Take a print of the CV schedule for referencing it in future.

The direct link to download the PDF file mentioning CV schedule is here, APPSC Assistant Executive Engineers CV schedule 2019 – Direct Link.

Candidates must attend the certificate verification process on the mentioned date. Keep visiting the APPSC website for more updates and further process needs to be done.

