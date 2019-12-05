TNPSC Group 4 2019 CV Memo Released on tnpsc.gov.in, Candidates must Upload Certificates on or before 8th Dec

TNPSC Group 4 2019 CV Memo

The TNPSC Group 4 2019 CV Memo has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates applied for this TNPSC Group 4 exam can download their CV Memo from the official website of TNPSC.

The result for the TNPSC Group 4 2019 written exam has been released on 13th November 2019 by the commission. The exam for TNPSC Group 4 2019 was held on 1st September 2019 and the commission have released the rank list on 26th November 2019.

Candidates who got selected can check the Certificate Verification Memo available on the official website. Selected candidates must upload soft copy of their certificates by 8th December 2019 on the official website.

The official web page to get details on the process is www.tnpsc.gov.in . The instructions mentioned on the official website must be followed strictly in order to complete the certificate verification process.

The direct link to access the TNPSC Group 4 2019 CV Memo is here, Check TNPSC Group 4 2019 CV Memo Link.

Steps to check the TNPSC Group 4 2019 CV Memo:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “TNPSC Group 4 2019 CV Memo” link.

You will get redirected to a PDF file.

Check and download the PDF file.

Do as per the instruction mentioned in the file.

Take a print for the future reference.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 6491 vacancies Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service for the post of Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade – III), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Village Administrative Officer etc.

Candidates must visit the official website from time to time for more updates and information.

