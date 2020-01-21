TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020: Apply for 69 posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Check here for Important Dates

The TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020 recruitment notification has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Candidates who are interested to appear for this examination must register themselves through the official website of TNPSC.

The notification was out on 20th January 2020. The last date to apply for TNPSC Combined Civil Services -I Exam is February 19, 2020. Candidates must submit only one application even if he/she opts for more than one post.

TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020 Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The application process starts on January 20, 2020 The application process ends on February 19, 2020 The last date to make the fee payment through Bank February 21, 2020 The Date of the Preliminary Examination April 5, 2020

The official site to get more details on the TNPSC Group 1 exam 2020 is www.tnpsc.gov.in .

Vacancy Details:

Name of the Post Vacancies Deputy Collector 18 Posts Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I) 19 Posts Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) 10 Posts Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies 14 Posts Assistant Director of Rural Development 7 Posts District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services) 1 Post

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have an educational degree of any of the Universities incorporated by the Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or

Or from any other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Age Limit:

Candidates should have completed a minimum of 21 years of age as on July 1, 2020, to apply for the exam.

Candidates can also check Official Notification here.

Application Fee:

The registration fees are Rs 150/- and the preliminary exam fees is Rs 100/-.

The main examination fees are Rs 200/-.

Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Castes are fully exempted from the fees.

Applicants will get qualified on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam, main written exam and oral test. Candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will be able to appear for the main written exam followed by an oral test or interview.

