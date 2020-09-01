The Announcement of ICFAI B-School For Students Who Look Forward To Seeking Admission to the MBA Courses

Similar to other years, this year, too, IBS (ICFAI Business School) has made announcements regarding the entrance examination for PGPM/MBA courses. The examination is scheduled to take place on December 26th and December 27th, 2020, respectively.

Every student who is looking forward to getting admission in the PGPM/MBA courses that the institution offers must notice the date for appearing in the entrance examination.

Students can get their application form either from the closest branches of marketing offices or online. However, keeping in mind the current situation due to COVID-19, they must opt to apply online.

The method

For initiating the method of appearing for the examination, every student is needed to fill up the form of IBSAT. They can get the online registration from the official website of IBS, https://www.ibsindia.org.

The remarkable thing is students can go through the registration process without facing any kind of hassle. And so, it makes the process of submitting the form pretty easy. For filling in the registration form, students must provide their details correctly.

When they get through this process, they will be forwarded to the page of payment. Here, students will be required to make the payment. After students complete this process, they can check the inbox for getting a confirmation ID message that they have proposed in their form.

In only some days, students will get the IBSAT Bulletin’s hard copy. It will comprise all the information which students will require for making their appearance in the examination.

IBSAT 2020 application fee

IBS understands this fact that many students can confront some queries, and so, for helping them solve these questions, it will supply IBSAT 2020 bulletin to all the applicants. It will comprise all the required information that students might need for the entrance exam.

If students wish, they can get this bullet right from the marketing office of IBS, which is nearest to their place of living. Students will have to spend INR 1800 for getting the IBSAT 2020.

The criteria

IBSAT 2020 would be conducted particularly for those aspirants who have been planning to follow management education. Hence, for appearing for this examination, students must satisfy the needed criteria.

Regardless of the discipline, students must be a graduate, and they should have secured nearly 50 percent in their graduation. Now, if students have failed to secure the said marks, they will not be eligible for applying.

The medium of tutoring of students in graduation should be English. When students can’t meet the criteria for English medium in their graduation, in this situation, they can propose their score from various other competitive examinations, like IELTS, TOELF, or NELT examinations, which would be towards May 31st, 2021.

If students haven’t successfully finished their graduation and happen to be final year students, then they too would be eligible for the examination. Nonetheless, students who fall under this class must be required to fulfill all the requirements that will comprise their viva, assignments, and practical exams before May 31st, 2021.

Students’ admission for this course will continue to remain provisional until they meet all their graduation requirements for the entrance examination of IBSAT 2020. The last date to provide the proof of graduation will be 1st November 2021.

Hence, when students who have decided to take the course from IBS via the entrance examination of IBSAT 2020 will be needed to prepare themselves with every given criterion. After they have satisfied them, they will be found eligible to appear for the exam.

After students clear the entrance, they would be required to remain present for the GDPI. Additionally, they would be chosen for one of the nine campuses of ICFAI Business School grounded on their preference and merit.

More information on IBSAT

IBSAT 2020 happens to be an aptitude test that The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education conducts. It is a CBT (Computer Based Test).

The examination question would be in the format of multiple-choice questions, and there isn’t any negative marking.

The duration of the examination is two hours, and via this entrance examination, the applicants’ abilities, like Reading Comprehension, Verbal Ability, Data Adequacy, Data Interpretation, and Quantitative Ability, will be tested.

More information on IBS

IBS or ICFAI Business School is recognized as a Business school that was formed in 1995. From the time it was formed, it has devoted itself to impart the finest-quality business education to aspirants from all across India.

Students who intend to make a successful career in the sphere of Business Management must get all the means and resources they require for fulfilling those aspirations.

Beginning from faculty and extra-curricular activities to placements and infrastructure, students are proposed with the finest of everything.

This enables them to have all-round development. Students will also come across experienced and helpful faculties who always put non-stop effort to ensure that students have been learning the tricks of the trade well so that they can move forward and become future leaders.

When you wish to get more information, log into https://www.ibsindia.org/.

