IBSAT 2020 Registrations for MBA/PGDM in ICFAI Business School Open for the Academic Year 2021

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has started its admission process for the upcoming academic year. It admits students into its MBA and PGDM courses through an entrance exam called ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test IBSAT.

The exam is a computer-based test that examines the business aptitude of students. The registrations for IBSAT 2021 have been going on from 1st July 2020, and the last date for registering for IBSAT is 16th December 2020.

The IBSAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on 26th and 27th December 2020. The students who will apply for the exams will be eligible for admissions in ICFAI Business Schools across India – from Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata to Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Dehradun.

Any student who has graduated from any stream with at least 50% marks in aggregate from an institute with English medium is eligible to apply for IBSAT 2021.

All applicants who have applied for IBSAT 2021 must have at least completed 15 years (10+2+3 or 10+2+4) of regular education. Students who are currently in their final year of bachelor’s degree program can also apply for IBSAT 2021.

The whole IBSAT 2021 application process will be held online. Students who are eligible for the entrance test can visit the official website and register by filling in all the necessary details and making the payment of the application fee of Rs.1800.

Once payment has been completed, the candidates will get an application number and a password on the registered email-ID and phone number which they can use to log in and upload all the necessary documents like passport size photograph and scanned signature.

The scanned images need to be in the format of JPEG/GIF and must not be more than 25 K in size. The admit card for the IBSAT will be published online. Candidates can download it and check their exam centre and exam date and time.

IBSAT aptitude test is divided into four sections – verbal aptitude, reading & comprehension, quantitative aptitude, and data adequacy & data interpretation.

The whole paper will consist of 140 question – verbal aptitude will consist of 50 questions; reading & comprehension will consist of 30 questions; quantitative aptitude will consist of 30 questions, and data adequacy & data interpretation will consist of 30 questions.

All questions will be multiple-choice based questions. Candidates will get 2 hours to finish the paper.

There will be more than 95 centres across India, and the selection process will consist of three stages. Once students have qualified the IBSAT entrance exam, they will be called over at IBS Hyderabad by February/ March 2021 for group discussions and then for personal interviews.

The final list of selected students for MBA/PGDM course will be published by ICFAI Business School in the month of March-April 2021. Candidates who have qualified CAT/ GMAT/ NMAT/ GMAC will be directly eligible for appearing in the group discussions and personal interview.

The institute also has a provision for mock tests on its official website for students to get accustomed to the online mode of examination and the pattern of the test.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IBSAT 2020 Exam Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for All Aspirants of IBS Hyderabad – Shoot your questions here

Read More