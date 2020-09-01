IIM Udaipur: Inaugurates 2 – year Master of Business Administration (MBA) Course Online during COVID – 19 Pandemic.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur guarantees transformational journey for 336 aspirants who enrol for the 2020 –22 batch of the two – year MBA Course. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur has initiated its two – year MBA course for eminent aspirants.

The programme is initiated by a three-day-long orientation meeting organised by the officials of IIM Udaipur for commencing the batch of 2020 -22. As per reports, more than 375 aspirants attended the ceremony.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and its authorities organised the orientation programme virtually, and the event was graced by the Chief Guest Mr Sonjay Chatterjee, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs India.

Professor Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur; Professor Rezina Sultana, Academic Dean, IIM Udaipur, Faculty and approaching aspirants.

While attending the new class of 2020 MBA program at IIM Udaipur, Chatterjee expressed his views and stated, “Grasp the following next two year of your life for they will be transformational as you set out to be the resident, corporate resident, resident of our nation and resident of this world. Sharpen your conduct.

The thoughts that you represent, the rules that you represent and the fearlessness that you bring. Eventually, it will characterise what your identity is and how individuals see you and this organisation to a degree through you.”

He further encouraged the aspirants and stated, “Your lead will genuinely portray what you hold. Control and Teamwork are fundamental for your next two years and past,” He further included while phrasing his learning from Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Former President of India. In the end, he stated that his principles should be the prime qualities outside this campus.

Professor Janat Shah, Director of IIM Udaipur while addressing to the class of 2020 MBA programme, stated, “The class of 2022 will be the pioneer class of IIM Udaipur.

You have endeavoured to be here, and have taken a bet on yourself and the future in these difficult stretches of COVID – 19 Pandemic.

We will provide the stage and empower the environment; however, you will be writing your story. You will find what you are good at, and how can you become financially steady while also contributing to society”.

Professor Rezina Sultana, Academic Dean, IIM Udaipur congratulate the incoming batch for 2 – Year MBA online programme at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur. She stated “We invite you to a transformational journey.

Your exertion is the way into the entryway of accomplishment. What makes a difference is a consistency to endeavour all through the two years.”

Following the inauguration ceremony of the 2 – year MBA Programme, the IIM, Udaipur organised a few rounds of general orientations based on the Institute’s Vision 2030.

These general orientations were implemented by the Vision Core Team Faculty – Prof. Prakash Satyavageeswaran, Prof Ashish Galande and Prof. Vijayta Doshi)and then followed by the sessions on profession support, placement offering at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur, sexual orientation sharpening and so on.

About IIM, Udaipur

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has a magnificent record of quality and achievements. IIM Udaipur is positioned to carry forward its eminent legacy and is breaking ground by focusing on their world-class research and transforming the learning of aspirants who will be directors and CEOs of the future world.

The Institute has shown up on the worldwide acclaimed university rankings by getting accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in only eight years of its foundation.

With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is presently included comparable of worldwide establishments like Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the MIT Sloan School.

The Indian Institution of Management (IIM), Udaipur has recently been recorded on the QS 2020 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings just as the Financial Times (FT) MIM Ranking 2019. IIM, Udaipur is the most youthful B-school on the planet on both these rankings.

As indicated by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIM Udaipur is positioned thirteenth in the Management class and first among the second-age IIMs.

IIMU is at present positioned fourth in India for research in the field of the board as per the Methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks distributions in the main worldwide journals.

