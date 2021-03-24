TCS and OLA dole out maximum job offers in IIM Ahmedabad Cluster 3 Placements 2021

IIM Ahmedabad, India’s numero uno B-school, conducts its job placement process in clusters where in companies offering similar profiles get clubbed into clusters or groups. IIM-A invites these clusters to their campus for the placement process.

IIM Ahmedabad conducted its entire placement exercise virtually this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The institute had conducted its cluster one placements on March 2, 2021, and cluster two placements on March 5, 2021.

The cluster three placements for IIM-A’s Post Graduate Programme (PGP) for the class of 2021 took place on March 8, 2021.

IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2021 news

Cluster three of the final placement comprised six cohorts: analytics & IT consulting, BFSI, consumer tech, core manufacturing & infrastructure, government enterprises, and pharma & healthcare.

The maximum number of job offers came from Analytics and IT consulting domain, with BFSI also placing many offers on the last day of the final placement drive in the third cluster.

Which sectors had participated in the final cluster?

Analytics and IT Consulting

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Consumer Tech

Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure

Government Enterprises

Pharma & Healthcare.

Media

Consumer goods

Consumer services

Consumer electronics

General Management

Leadership

Retail

B2B & B2C

Companies predominantly extending job offers in cluster three

Tata Consultancy Service – fourteen job offers

Ola Cabs – six jobs

Several companies had participated in the virtual placement drive.

BCG, Nomura

Ola

Samsung Electronics

CK Birla Group

Accenture

American Express

Arthur D. Little

Avendus

Bain & Co

Citi

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs

Reliance

Cloudtail

Udaan

Nestle

Hester Bioscience

Mahindra Logistics

IFFCO Group

Grant Thornton

Jio Platform

DealShare

Agri10x

Intello Labs

Ninjacart

DeHaat

Fresh VnF

Thirty-two companies hired graduates of the postgraduate program in food and agribusiness management or PGP-FABM.

The batch received job offers from disparate sectors.

Agri inputs and services

Food and Agri consulting

Agri commodity trading

Agritech

Logistics and supply chain.

Food processing

E-commerce

Retail

Biomedical

Pharmaceuticals

Many companies had placed offers to the PGP-FABM batch

Reliance

Cloudtail

Udaan

NISG

Nestle

IIM-A saw a few new recruiters offering multiple pre-placement offers to the students

Navi, Eversana

Indxx Capital.

Mahindra Logistics

IFFCO Group

Grant Thornton

Jio Platforms Ltd.

Bayer

FMC

Samunnati

IIM-A-unique-Dream-job

IIM-A provides its students the ‘Dream job,’ which gives the students the flexibility to apply to companies of their choice despite acquiring offers in previous clusters.

IIM-A’s class of 2021 had availed of 65 dream jobs, making IIM-A’s cluster system of placement a class of its own.

