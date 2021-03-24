TCS and OLA dole out maximum job offers in IIM Ahmedabad Cluster 3 Placements 2021
IIM Ahmedabad, India’s numero uno B-school, conducts its job placement process in clusters where in companies offering similar profiles get clubbed into clusters or groups. IIM-A invites these clusters to their campus for the placement process.
IIM Ahmedabad conducted its entire placement exercise virtually this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
The institute had conducted its cluster one placements on March 2, 2021, and cluster two placements on March 5, 2021.
The cluster three placements for IIM-A’s Post Graduate Programme (PGP) for the class of 2021 took place on March 8, 2021.
Cluster three of the final placement comprised six cohorts: analytics & IT consulting, BFSI, consumer tech, core manufacturing & infrastructure, government enterprises, and pharma & healthcare.
The maximum number of job offers came from Analytics and IT consulting domain, with BFSI also placing many offers on the last day of the final placement drive in the third cluster.
Which sectors had participated in the final cluster?
- Analytics and IT Consulting
- BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)
- Consumer Tech
- Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure
- Government Enterprises
- Pharma & Healthcare.
- Media
- Consumer goods
- Consumer services
- Consumer electronics
- General Management
- Leadership
- Retail
- B2B & B2C
Companies predominantly extending job offers in cluster three
- Tata Consultancy Service – fourteen job offers
- Ola Cabs – six jobs
Several companies had participated in the virtual placement drive.
- BCG, Nomura
- Ola
- Samsung Electronics
- CK Birla Group
- Accenture
- American Express
- Arthur D. Little
- Avendus
- Bain & Co
- Citi
- Credit Suisse
- Goldman Sachs
- Reliance
- Cloudtail
- Udaan
- Nestle
- Hester Bioscience
- Mahindra Logistics
- IFFCO Group
- Grant Thornton
- Jio Platform
- DealShare
- Agri10x
- Intello Labs
- Ninjacart
- DeHaat
- Fresh VnF
Thirty-two companies hired graduates of the postgraduate program in food and agribusiness management or PGP-FABM.
The batch received job offers from disparate sectors.
- Agri inputs and services
- Food and Agri consulting
- Agri commodity trading
- Agritech
- Logistics and supply chain.
- Food processing
- E-commerce
- Retail
- Biomedical
- Pharmaceuticals
Many companies had placed offers to the PGP-FABM batch
- Reliance
- Cloudtail
- Udaan
- NISG
- Nestle
IIM-A saw a few new recruiters offering multiple pre-placement offers to the students
- Navi, Eversana
- Indxx Capital.
- Mahindra Logistics
- IFFCO Group
- Grant Thornton
- Jio Platforms Ltd.
- Bayer
- FMC
- Samunnati
IIM-A provides its students the ‘Dream job,’ which gives the students the flexibility to apply to companies of their choice despite acquiring offers in previous clusters.
IIM-A’s class of 2021 had availed of 65 dream jobs, making IIM-A’s cluster system of placement a class of its own.
