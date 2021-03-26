Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on March 31, 2021

The CMAT (Common Management Admission Test) is a National Level Entrance Test for admission to Graduate Management Programs in India. The CMAT facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions.

Since 2019, the NTA has been conducting the CMAT.

All AICTE– Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges accept CMAT scores for admission to MBA programs.

Students must apply separately to each institute of their choice using the CMAT scores. Selection to the program will depend on the candidate’s performance in the institute’s admission procedures like interviews, group discussions, or other admission formalities.

Test mode Computer-based Duration Three hours + extra 30 minutes for the optional section Frequency of the test Once a year Score validity Valid for the same year’s admission cycle Number of sections Four + one optional section Number of questions 25 in each section Marks per question 4 for each correct attempt Negative marking -1 for each incorrect attempt Question type MCQ (Multiple choice questions) in the mandatory section Language the test is conducted English Minimum requirement Under graduation in any discipline

What does CMAT test?

Until 2019, CMAT had four sections.

Quantitative Ability based on school Mathematics

Verbal Ability or language comprehension

Logical Ability

General Awareness

CMAT has introduced a new optional section – Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Test takers opting for the additional section will get extra thirty minutes over the allotted test duration of one hundred and eighty minutes.

Test takers who have applied for the test can use the correction window to opt for the additional Innovation and Entrepreneurship section.

Test takers can avail of the mock test at the NTA website to grasp the question types and the difficulty level.

Test date

The NTA had announced the tests twice earlier but had postponed both dates. Candidates now have the time to enroll in the optional section -Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The NTA will conduct CMAT in 153 cities across India. Test takers select their preferred city while registering for the test, giving a list of four preferred cities.

According to the latest notice from NTA, the date of the test is March 31, 2021.

The NTA has released the admit card. Test takers may collect their admit cards by downloading the same from the NTA website – https://cmat.nta.nic.in

Candidates will be taking the test in one of the two shifts.

What to carry to the test?

Candidates must carry

Any one of PAN card /Driving License /Voter ID /Passport /Aadhaar Card /Ration Card

photograph that they uploaded in the application form

two print outs of the admit cards

a ball-point pen

