    • Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on March 31, 2021

    Posted on by Ranjani Madan

    The CMAT (Common Management Admission Test) is a National Level Entrance Test for admission to Graduate Management Programs in India. The CMAT facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions.

    Since 2019, the NTA has been conducting the CMAT.

    All AICTE– Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges accept CMAT scores for admission to MBA programs.

    Students must apply separately to each institute of their choice using the CMAT scores. Selection to the program will depend on the candidate’s performance in the institute’s admission procedures like interviews, group discussions, or other admission formalities.

    Test mode

    Computer-based

    Duration

    Three hours + extra 30 minutes for the optional section

    Frequency of the test

    Once a year

    Score validity

    Valid for the same year’s admission cycle

    Number of sections

    Four + one optional section

    Number of questions

    25 in each section

    Marks per question

    4 for each correct attempt

    Negative marking

    -1 for each incorrect attempt

    Question type

    MCQ (Multiple choice questions) in the mandatory section

    Language the test is conducted

    English

    Minimum requirement

    Under graduation in any discipline

    What does CMAT test?

    Until 2019, CMAT had four sections.

    • Quantitative Ability based on school Mathematics
    • Verbal Ability or language comprehension
    • Logical Ability
    • General Awareness

    CMAT has introduced a new optional section – Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Test takers opting for the additional section will get extra thirty minutes over the allotted test duration of one hundred and eighty minutes.

    Test takers who have applied for the test can use the correction window to opt for the additional Innovation and Entrepreneurship section.

    Test takers can avail of the mock test at the NTA website to grasp the question types and the difficulty level.

    Test date

    The NTA had announced the tests twice earlier but had postponed both dates. Candidates now have the time to enroll in the optional section -Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

    The NTA will conduct CMAT in 153 cities across India. Test takers select their preferred city while registering for the test, giving a list of four preferred cities.

    According to the latest notice from NTA, the date of the test is March 31, 2021.

    The NTA has released the admit card. Test takers may collect their admit cards by downloading the same from the NTA website – https://cmat.nta.nic.in

    Candidates will be taking the test in one of the two shifts.

    What to carry to the test?

    Candidates must carry

    • Any one of PAN card /Driving License /Voter ID /Passport /Aadhaar Card /Ration Card
    • photograph that they uploaded in the application form
    • two print outs of the admit cards
    • a ball-point pen

