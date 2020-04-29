IITs, IIMs anticipates all possible scenarios after US firm Gartner revokes job offers

The situation is alarming for the final year students in the IITs as the US-based research firm Gartner revokes job offers. The unfavorable conditions raised due to the pandemic of COVID19 has compelled many business firms and organizations to cut-short internship stipends in IITs and IIMs and revoke job offers.

These institutes are now observing the activity of the firms closely and setting up backup plans since there is a good chance of other firms doing the same amid the pandemic situation.

Several students from IITs like Kanpur and IIMs, like Calcutta, found that their job offers have been revoked by Gartner after the lockdown deployment in the States, and the country is virtually shut down amid the COVID19 pandemic.

Officials at IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta confirmed that the firm revoked the job offers with IIT Kanpur, claiming that the internships were also withdrawn by the company.

Sources at IIT Delhi said that Gartner is the only company revoking job offers, and no such company has taken any such decisions.

As per the Director of IIT Delhi, V. Ramagopal Rao, “offers to our four students were revoked by Gartner, and we have written to them about the same to reconsider their decisions.

Right now, we are in a situation of observing the activities by waiting and watching”. He further added that “we are also looking at another round of placement if more companies tend to revoke their job offers, but as of now, there is no special need of it.”

Coming to the conditions at IIMs, Gartner has also revoked job offers at some of the prominent business schools like IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad also have students whose job offers were revoked by Gartner and internships were withdrawn.

“So far, only one firm has revoked the job offers, and we will look for alternate job opportunities for these students through our existing recruiters and alumni network,” said Amit Karna, chairperson of the placement committee at IIM Ahmedabad.

“The placement office has been able to get job offers for nearly 5,000 students which include students from across various colleges and 700 at university this year,” a placement officer at Delhi University said.

The students in various institutes have been advised to anticipate any scenarios and frame a backup plan accordingly though institutes, along with HRD ministry, is trying to work out some agreeable ideas and results.

All India Council of Technical Education has not yet raised any warning signs for other public and private institutes. The chairman of AICTE emphasizes that students must not panic about the current scenario and instead utilize this time for developing and making their skills better.

Companies have deferred the dates of joining because of the current economic situations caused by the COVID19 pandemic. The dates have been scattered to not take up the students at the same time, and this is what the institutes require to understand and must be ready for.

