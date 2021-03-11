Consumer goods firms peak in placements at IIMA’s Cluster 2
Recruitments seem to have beaten the pandemic that the novel coronavirus unleashed. Successful placements at business school campuses augur well for the hiring industry. Job placements at IIMs hardly display any impact of an economic meltdown.
IIM Ahmedabad conductsits campus placements in three clusters. The institute invites organizations to recruit graduates of the outgoing batch.
Cluster two of placements concluded successfully at IIM Ahmedabad.
Consumer goods placed the maximum offers in the hiring of IIM-A graduates in cluster two. Other sectors that participated in the second cluster comprised:
- Advertising & media
- Consumer goods
- Consumer services
- Consumer electronics
- General management and leadership
- Retail
The finance sector doled out roles in investment banking, private equity,venture capital, and capital markets in cross-function spread across various locations including Singapore.
- Nomuramade seven offers, which is the highest number.
- GoldmanSachs, Bank of America,and Merrill Lynch made five offers each.
Which companies have hired most graduates?
- Samsung Electronics made six offers
- CK Birla Group made six offers
- Lenovo made five offers.
Companies that placed offers in the consumer goods and consumer electronics segment:
- Samsung Electronics
- Asian Paints
- CavinKare
- HUL, Indigo
- ITC
- Lenovo
- Nestle
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Tata Sky
- Wipro Consumer Care
Among the general management and leadership organizations that doled out job offers were:
- CK Birla Group
- Reliance Industries
- RPG Group
The retail industry saw companies like:
- Grofers
- Flipkart
The first cluster of the final placement process for the class of 2020 at IIM Ahmedabad witnessed six contingents. The sectors that participated in Cluster one of IIM-A placement comprised:
- Investment banking & markets
- Management consulting
- Advisory consulting
- Private equity
- Venture capital
- Asset management
Companies that made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) in one of the final placements include:
- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) at 32
- McKinsey (30)
The third cluster for IIM-A placements will take place on March 8, 2021.
IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, and IIM Nagpur have recorded a hundred percent placement for the class of 2021.
