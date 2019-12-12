SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019 Released Today on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download here

SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019

The result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Engineer Paper 1 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract Engineering fields has been released by the Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates appeared in this SSC JE paper 1 exam can download the result from the official website of SSC. The SSC JE result is released in the form of merit list of the selected candidates in Civil and Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering.

The SSC JE Paper 1 result can be accessed by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. Total number of candidates selected for the paper 2 exam from SSC JE paper 1 exam are 10,600.

The official website to get more important details on the SSC JE 2019 exam and download the result is www.ssc.nic.in . Candidates can download the SSC JE 2019 paper 1 result by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download SSC JE Result 2019:

Visit the official web of SSC as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “SSC JE Result 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the SSC JE Result 2019 published on the official website.

Take a print of the SSC JE 2019 paper 1 result for future use.

The direct link to download the result is here,

The final answer key along with the question paper has been published on the official website. The SSC Junior Engineer Final Answer Key will be available for downloading for one month from 12 December 2019 to 11 January 2020.

The direct link to download the final answer key is here, SSC JE Final Answer Key Link.

Also read, SSC JE Preparation for Paper 2.

SSC JE Cut-off Marks:

Branch Cut Off for General Category Cut Off for OBC Cut Off for SC Cut Off for ST Civil Engineering 127.40 122.91 107.61 107.01 Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering 152.16 149.30 133.39 125.49

The paper 2 for SSC JE Descriptive Type exam is scheduled to be on 29th December 2019 (Sunday).

Candidates can stay connected with other applicants through our group, SSC JE Recruitment | Exam Date, Admit Card, Result.

