MSSV Recruitment 2019: Apply for 16 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts on mssv.co.in

MSSV Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Vishwavidyalaya (MSSV) has inviting applications for the position of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts.

All the Interested candidates can apply for Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Vishwavidyalaya (MSSV) through the designated format on or before 27 December 2019.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates End Date of submission of the application: 27 December 2019

Vacancy details:

The vacancy includes-

Professor: 05

Posts Associate Professor: 07Assistant

Professor: 04 Posts

The official web page to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.mssv.co.in/ .

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification:

Professor:

The candidate shall hold a Ph.D. with a minimum of Ten publications like books and/or research/policy papers. Also, must have Contribution to educational innovation, design of new curricula and courses, and technology-mediated teaching-learning process Additionally must hold a minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) as per the Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS), set out in the UGC’s revised Regulation of min. qualifications for the appointment of teachers.

Associate Professor:

The candidate shall hold a Ph. D. Degree in a relevant discipline. A Master Degree with at least only 55 percent marks in accordance with a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Assistant Professor:

The candidate must have good academic mark with a minimum of 55 percent marks (or any equivalent grade in the point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in the subject from an Indian University (IU). It is also desirable that the Candidates hold a Ph.D. which shall add up to the preference.

How to Apply?

The qualified and interested candidates can apply for the same at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Vishwavidyalaya (MSSV) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 27 December 2019.

For more details shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

