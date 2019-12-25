SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019 Released on ssc.nic.in; Steps to Download here

SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019

The marks of candidates after SSC JE Result 2019 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The result has been released on 24th December 2019. The Paper I exam is scheduled to be from September 23 to September 27, 2019 by the commission.

The SSC JE Paper 1 exam 2019 will be held across the country at various exam centres. The final result is schedule to be released on 12th December 2019.

The official website to check the result for SSC JE 2019 and get more details on the exam on www.ssc.nic.in . Candidates who have qualified the paper 1 exam can check their marks from the official site by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download SSC JE Result 2019:

Visit the official site of SSC as mentioned above in the paragraph.

Click on “login” link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials to enter into the account.

Your marks will get displayed on the screen.

Candidates can check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the downloaded page for future reference.

As per the official notification released, official notice, candidates can check their marks on the official link from December 24, 2019, to January 23, 2020. Candidates qualifying in the Paper I exam will have to appear for the Paper-II exam.

The Paper-II is scheduled to be on December 29, 2019 at various centres across the country. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1601 posts of Junior Engineer in the organization. Keep visiting the official site for more updates and information.

