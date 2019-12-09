SSC JE Preparation for Paper 2: Part A, B or C Preparation Strategy

These days seizing a government job is all the rage among the country’s youth. More specifically, today’s educated youth wants to crack the SSC JE examination.

The SSC JE examination stands for Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer and is an exam conducted by the Government of India. The main objective of this exam is to recruit the top deserving candidates from across the country for government jobs.

To clear the SSC JE, you need to pass the Paper 1, which is a computer-based examination. Next, you will have to attempt the Paper 2 with Part A, B, or C (depending on your engineering stream).

Your selection will depend upon the total cumulative scores of both the papers. Let’s take a look at how you can prepare a strategy for SSC JE 2018 Paper 2 (Part A, B, or C) and how you can ace the examination.

Knowing SSC JE Paper 2

Paper 2 is an offline exam that follows the traditional pen and paper format. Remember that you still need to pass the Paper 1 to be able to appear for Paper 2.

There are three parts to this paper, and you need to appear for the PART that corresponds to your engineering stream: Part A – General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part B – General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part C – General Engineering (Mechanical)

The paper is of 300 marks with negative 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The total exam duration is 2 hours.

How to Prep for SSC JE Paper 2 Part A, B, or C

You can benefit from adhering to some of these tips and strategies. It will help you in coming up with an approach that is unique to you and help you ace the SSC JE 2018 Paper 2.

Divide and Conquer : Categorize the syllabus as per your difficulty level and tackle it from easy to difficult or vice versa. It will help organize your study pattern and make it more effective.

: Categorize the syllabus as per your difficulty level and tackle it from easy to difficult or vice versa. It will help organize your study pattern and make it more effective. Schedule your time : Assign fixed durations to solve your categorized questions. It will help you optimize your time required per problem.

: Assign fixed durations to solve your categorized questions. It will help you optimize your time required per problem. No mugging : Understanding the concepts can branch out in understand related concepts and save you time and energy in the long run.

: Understanding the concepts can branch out in understand related concepts and save you time and energy in the long run. Flashcards : Utilize manually prepared flashcards to recall learned points. Using different colored pens can help boost your memory recall abilities, as well.

: Utilize manually prepared flashcards to recall learned points. Using different colored pens can help boost your memory recall abilities, as well. Practice till perfect: Get hold of last year’s question papers, mock tests, and exercises. Practicing these questions will help boost your confidence level as well as expand your exam knowledge.

Miscellaneous Tips to Crack SSC JE

Eat healthily

Make notes while you study. These notes can provide last-minute revisions in the quickest time possible.

Prepare a document checklist to avoid any last-minute hassles

Get a good night’s sleep before the exam day

Avoid opening textbooks or theory-heavy concepts on the day of the exam.

Remain Calm

For further information about the examination, you can refer the official SSC website – www.ssc.nic.in

