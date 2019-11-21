SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 Result 2019 (Scorecard) Declared at ssc.nic.in, Steps How to Check Result

Staff Selection Commission is an important government body that is responsible for the selection of suitable candidates across various vacancies in government departments and ministries. For this purpose, Staff Selection Commission conducts various exams across the year. Recently, Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 to select candidates for 7099 vacancies.

Numerous candidates appeared for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 which was conducted by Staff Selection Commission, from 2nd August 2019 to 22nd August 2019 across various centres in the country. Ever since candidates had been eagerly awaiting the result for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019. Finally, there is an update for the candidates. As per the latest notification published on the official website of Staff Selection Commission, the marks for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 have been released.

The result for SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 has been released on the official website of Staff Selection Commission, i.e. www.ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019: Important Dates

SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 conducted on: – 2 nd August 2019 to 22 nd August 2019

August 2019 to 22 August 2019 Declaration of result for SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019: – 20 th November 2019

November 2019 Release of Admit Card for SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019: – 20 th November 2019

November 2019 SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019: – 24th November 2019

It is therefore important for the candidates to log-on to the official website of SSC and downloads their result for SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019. Only then will they be able to identify if they have cleared the exam or not. Thereafter the link will be removed. So, the candidates must not wait for the last moment and should instead immediately download their result for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019.

Only those candidates who are able to clear this exam would be eligible to appear for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 to be conducted on 24th November 2019. The admit cards for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 have been released and are available for download only for the candidates who have cleared the SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Exam date, Result

SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019: How to download the result

Log on to the official website of SSC, i.e. ssc.nic.in

Use your login credentials to log-in to your account.

On the candidate dashboard, click on the link “Result/Marks.”

You will now be able to see your result for SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019.

Download it and save for future reference.

SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 Result 2019 (Scorecard) Declared at ssc.nic.in, Steps How to Check Result was last modified:

Read More