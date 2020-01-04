SSC CPO SI Paper I Exam Answer Key 2019 Released on ssc.nic.in; Steps to Download here

SSC CPO SI Paper I Exam Answer Key 2019

The Notification has been passed by SSC issuing SSC CPO 2019-20 Paper-I of the Sub-Inspectors in the Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019-20 form 9th December 2019 to 13th December 2019 and on 30 December 2019 in the Computer Based Mode. So, all candidates are recommended to the page repeatedly to get the newest updates about SSC CPO Paper-I Answer Key.

The candidates need to login accepting their User ID and Password and submit descriptions, if any, from 03/01/2020 (05:00 PM) till 06/01/2020 up to 05:00 PM through

The payment should be an on-line method of Rs.100/- per. The candidates shall take a print out and accessible after the above particularized time limit.

The provisional Answer Keys for the CPO Examination has been updated on the website of the Commission i.e. https://ssc.nic.in on 3rd January 2020.

Important Dates-

SSC CPO Paper-I Result Date-February 2020

SSC CPO Paper-II Exam Date-21st June 2020

SSC CPO Paper-II Answer Key Release Date-July 2020

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Armed Police Forces-2534Post

Sub-Inspector SI in Delhi Police (Male)-132Post

Sub-Inspector SI in Delhi Police (Female)-79Post

Steps to download SSC CPO SI Paper I Answer Key 2019:

On the official website click on the Answer option

Access Your User ID and Password.

Succeed on Login Button.

Once you get to the final SSC CPO Answer key for Paper I.

Then take a print out of your answer key & questions paper.

Tick on the link, “Updating of Answer Keys for SSC CPO Paper-I 2019-2020”.

The cut off of paper 1 will be issued first succeeded by cut off for Paper-2. Candidates can assess their chances of clearing SSC CPO 2017 by meeting their score with the cut off marks list issued by SSC.

For added details review the notification and stay updated through our page.

