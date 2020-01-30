SSC JHT, SHT and Junior Translator Paper I Result Declared on ssc.nic.in; Paper 2 exam on 16th Feb 2020

SSC JHT, SHT and Junior Translator Paper I Result

The results of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak (JHT) paper 1 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results released on the official website of SSC.

The result got released on 29th January 2020. The SSC examination was held on September 26, 2019. Total number of candidates appeared for this examination were 12,359. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

A total of 1,977 candidates have qualified the paper 1 and will be appearing for Paper 2 which is descriptive type. The commission has scheduled the examination to be held on February 16, 2020.

The site to get more information on the examination and to download the SSC JHT is www.ssc.nic.in . The admit card for the paper 2 will be out soon on the official website.

The SSC JHT paper 2 admit card will have complete details of the exam city and venue details etc.

Steps to check SSC JHT Results:

Visit the SSC regional websites or official site as mentioned above.

Click on the ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 – Declaration of the result of Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II.’ Link on the home page.

Enter the Login credentials such as registration details.

Check and download the result here.

Take a print of the SSC JHT result for future reference.

Direct link to check the result is here, ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 – Declaration of the result of Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II.’

The marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question papers in specific format will be available on the website.

Final evaluation has been done based on the objections raised by the candidates.

