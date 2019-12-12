SSC CHSL 2019-20: Important Updates regarding Salary, Important Dates, Exam Pattern and more Check here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a statutory body that handles the responsibility of conducting various recruitment drives every year for the selection of the eligible candidates for various vacancies available with different ministries, departments, and organisations.

One of the most sought after recruitment examination conducted by SSC is CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination). Every year hundreds of thousands of applicants appear for this exam to fulfil their dream of starting their career with a government job.

This year, SSC will organise the SSC CHSL 2019 exam for recruiting suitable candidates for posts like Postal Assistant, Lower Divisional Clerk, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operators, Junior Secretarial Assistant and several others.

SSC CHSL 2019: Important Dates

S. No. Details Date 1. Online registration starts for SSC CHSL 2019 exam 3rd December 2019 2. Online registration ends for SSC CHSL 2019 exam 10th January 2020 3. Last date to pay the application fee online 12th January 2020, 11.59 PM 4. Last date to generate offline challan 12th January 2020, 11.59 PM 5. Last date to pay the application fee through challan 14th January 2020 6. SSC CHSL 2019 exam (CBT) 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020 7. SSC CHSL 2019 exam (Descriptive) 28th June 2020

SSC CHSL 2019: Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Position Pay Level Pay Band Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Level 4 Rs. 25,500 – Rs 81,100 Data Entry Operator Grade A Level 4 Rs. 25,500 – Rs 81,100 Data Entry Operator Level 4 Rs. 25,500 – Rs 81,100 Lower Divisional Clerk or Junior Secretarial Assistant Level 2 Rs. 19,900- Rs 63,200

SSC CHSL 2019 : Allowances to be paid

Transport Allowance

Dearness Allowance

Other Special Allowance

House Rent Allowance

The house rent allowance payable to the employee depends on the city he/she has been posted in. It is subject to the following parameters: –

Category of City HRA After 7th Pay Commission Cities X 24% With the total population above 50 Lakhs such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune etc. Y 16% With the total population between 5 Lakhs to 50 Lakhs such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Kolhapur, Bikaner, Gorakhpur etc. Z 8% All other cities with a population below 5 lakhs.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – SSC CHSL 2019 Exam

Question: When will the registrations for SSC CHSL 2019 Exam end?

Answer: The online registrations for SSC CHSL 2019 will end on 10th January 2020.

Question: When will the CBT test for the SSC CHSL 2019 be held?

Answer: The SSC CHSL 2019 CGT exam will be held from 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020 across various centres in the country.

Question: What is the pay band for Level 4 employees after 7th pay commission?

Answer: The pay band for level 4 employees after implementation of the 7th pay commission is Rs. 25,500-Rs. 81,100.

Question: Will the HRA be the same for all employees?

Answer: HRA available to all employees will depend on the city they live in and will vary accordingly.

