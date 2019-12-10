SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019 Exam Analysis, Check here for Exam Pattern and Difficulty Level

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a recruitment body that has been established by the Government of India under the Department of Personnel and Training. Among the several examinations conducted by the SSC this year, one of the on-going examinations is that of the SSC CPO SI And ASI (2019-20).

The SSC CPO SI And ASI exam is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The recruitment process for these posts will include the following stages –

Paper-1

Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Paper-2

Detailed Medical Examination

The examination for Paper-1 has already started. It started on 9th December 2019 and will continue till 13th of December, 2019. Since the exam has already started, an exam analysis for SSC CPO SI and ASI Paper-1 was made on the basis on the feedback received by the candidates who gave the paper on 9th December 2019.

Paper-1 is a Computer Based Test conducted for a total of 200 marks. The paper comprises of 4 sections which are as follows –

General Intelligence and Reasoning : 50 marks

General Knowledge and General Awareness : 50 marks

Quantitative Aptitude : 50 marks

English Comprehension : 50 marks

Not more than 2 hours will be allotted to the candidates. The exam is being conducted in various centres around India.

One can make an analysis of the difficulty level of the examination based on the number of good attempts made by the candidates in general. One can see the analysis of the exam conducted on 9th December 2019 through the following table.

Subjects Number of Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Intelligence and Reasoning 40 to 45 Easy to Moderate General Awareness and General Knowledge 35 to 40 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 30 to 35 Moderate to Difficult English Comprehension 35 to 40 Easy to Moderate

Thus, there were a total of 140-150 good attempts out of 200 marks. This makes the overall difficulty of SSC CPO SI and ASI Paper-1, Moderate. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exams should not entirely rely on this analysis as there will be more development and variations in the exam analysis until the exam is over for good on 13th December 2019.

All the questions in this paper will be objective and multiple choice type questions. Candidates will be allotted 1 mark for every right answer but will have to face a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The qualifying marks for Paper-1 will be decided only by the Staff Selection Commission once the exams are over. This will be done through its normalisation method.

Qualifying candidates will be able to appear for the next stage of examination, which is the Physical Standard Test/Physical Endurance Test.

The official website URL for Staff Selection Commission is https://ssc.nic.in/

