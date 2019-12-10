PSPCL Exam Dates 2019 Declared on pspcl.in, Check Exam Schedule here

PSPCL Exam Dates 2019

The online exam dates for the various posts such as Accounts Officer, Junior Engineer, Superintendent Divisional Accounts (SDA), Revenue Accountant, Lower Division Clerk, Electrician Grade (EG), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) has been announced by the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL).

Candidates applied for these exams can appear for it on the mentioned dates. The PSPCL exam 2019 is scheduled to start from 18th December 2019 and will end on 4th January 2019. The exam will occur in two shifts, first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates can check the exam schedule from the table mentioned below or going through the direct link mentioned in the article.

The official website to download the PSPCL exam schedule and get more details on the examination is https://www.pspcl.in/ .

PSPCL Exam Dates 2019:

Name of the Exam Date PSPCL Accounts Officer Exam 18th December 2019 PSPCL Junior Engineer exam (Electrical) 18th and 19th December 2019 PSPCL Junior Engineer exam (Civil) 19th December 2019 Superintendent Divisional Account and Revenue Accountant 19th December 2019 PSPCL LDC exam 23, 24, 30, 31 December 2019 PSPCL LDC exam 03, 04 January 2019 PSPCL Electrician Exam 31 December 2019

The e admit card will be sent to the applicants through their registered email ID soon and before that if they want, they can download it from the official website of PSPCL. Candidates must carry their 2019 admit card along with Name and Address ID Proof. Failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for PSPCL Recruitment

This recruitment exam is being held by the PSPCL to fulfil the vacancy of 1798. Get more details from the official website of PSPCL.

Also read, PSPCL Asst Lineman Document Verification (DV) Schedule.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ksORHzpjBvI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

PSPCL Exam Dates 2019 Declared on pspcl.in, Check Exam Schedule here was last modified:

Read More